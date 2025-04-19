SJHN Daily: Sharks Sign Prospect Defensemen, Toffolis Host Year-End Team Dinner

Leo Sahlin Wallenius signed his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

The left-handed defenseman, who clocks in a 6-foot-0 and 183 pounds, was drafted out of Sweden in the 2024 second round at 53rd-overall.

The 19-year-old spent time in the SHL and Allsvenskan in Sweden this season – playing 16 (1 goal-5 assists-6 points) and 14 games (1-4-5), respectively – in addition to seven games in Finland’s Liiga.

Sahlin Wallenius is now in San Jose, where he signed his contract. Could he join the San Jose Barracuda for practice?

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Macklin Celebrini spoke about upcoming World Championships during his exit interview.

Will Smith discussed his surprising friendship with Celebrini and playing center in the future.

William Eklund reviewed his season and looked ahead to his brother Victor’s draft. Victor Eklund a top 2025 Draft prospect.

What needs to change for Nikolai Kovalenko to stay with the Sharks?

Other Sharks News…

Andrew Poturalski was named to the AHL First All-Star Team.

Igor Chernyshov, wearing No. 24, has his first AHL point under three minutes into his first AHL game.

The Toffolis hosted a year-end hibachi cookout for the Sharks:

More pictures from the event from Felicia Wennberg:

An episode of Never Offside with Julie and Cat featuring Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith appears to be on the way.

Around the NHL…

Jason Robertson will miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Charlie McAvoy opened up about his Four Nations Faceoff injury.

Montreal Canadians defenseman David Savard announced his retirement at the end of the Playoffs.

ESPN previewed the Playoffs.

Brendan Gallagher reunited with the fan who had his 2022 Hockey Rights Cancer jersey.

Caroline Harvey dropped her phone mid-game.