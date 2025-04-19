Links
SJHN Daily: Sharks Sign Prospect Defensemen, Toffolis Host Year-End Team Dinner
Leo Sahlin Wallenius signed his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday.
The left-handed defenseman, who clocks in a 6-foot-0 and 183 pounds, was drafted out of Sweden in the 2024 second round at 53rd-overall.
The 19-year-old spent time in the SHL and Allsvenskan in Sweden this season – playing 16 (1 goal-5 assists-6 points) and 14 games (1-4-5), respectively – in addition to seven games in Finland’s Liiga.
Sahlin Wallenius is now in San Jose, where he signed his contract. Could he join the San Jose Barracuda for practice?
Welcome to the Sharks, Leo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LL6ZpRbTql
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 18, 2025
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Macklin Celebrini spoke about upcoming World Championships during his exit interview.
Will Smith discussed his surprising friendship with Celebrini and playing center in the future.
William Eklund reviewed his season and looked ahead to his brother Victor’s draft. Victor Eklund a top 2025 Draft prospect.
What needs to change for Nikolai Kovalenko to stay with the Sharks?
Mukhamadullin says #SJSharks room was unable to resolve locker room ping pong champion, in part because of his injury.
Did say that he beat Kostin with one arm yesterday.
Great pic by @HockeyShots! pic.twitter.com/Ag0BUlereF
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2025
Other Sharks News…
Andrew Poturalski was named to the AHL First All-Star Team.
Igor Chernyshov, wearing No. 24, has his first AHL point under three minutes into his first AHL game.
— x – SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 18, 2025
The Toffolis hosted a year-end hibachi cookout for the Sharks:
More pictures from the event from Felicia Wennberg:
An episode of Never Offside with Julie and Cat featuring Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith appears to be on the way.
— Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) April 18, 2025
Around the NHL…
Jason Robertson will miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Charlie McAvoy opened up about his Four Nations Faceoff injury.
Montreal Canadians defenseman David Savard announced his retirement at the end of the Playoffs.
ESPN previewed the Playoffs.
Brendan Gallagher reunited with the fan who had his 2022 Hockey Rights Cancer jersey.
When Brendan Gallagher's mom passed away earlier this year, a kind @CanadiensMTL fan offered to return his old Hockey Fights Cancer jersey from 2022 in her memory.
Tonight, they got the opportunity to meet on the ice and swap jerseys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d3GIEG6qFX
— NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2025
Caroline Harvey dropped her phone mid-game.
Crazy moment from USA vs. Germany as Caroline Harvey's phone appeared to hit the ice. 📱😂#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/3jYhHv5DKK
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 17, 2025
In that highlight of Cags goal, Cherny looks like a parent playing with kids. Holy crap that dude is huge.
I took a photo with him at the draft* and yeah, he’s quite big. I’m just over 6 feet and he looks 2-3 inches taller than me. *I’m slightly embarrassed to admit it, but I didn’t know it was him for a few months after the draft. Someone said it was Leo Sahlin Wallenius and I only really knew what the couple of people at the top of the draft looked like so I believed them. We didn’t have a conversation because he didn’t really speak English. Someone was talking a couple months later about how Sahlin Wallenius was fairly… Read more »
It’s also pretty subtle, but there’s Chernyshov tipping a puck down low, following it in, then when it comes back behind the net, he holds off his man for the clean secondary assist. That connection has been missing for the Sharks all season. Eklund scraps a lot down low, but having Chernyshov there eventually would free guys like Eky to get into more dangerous spots regularly. This same ability is what caused Misa and Parekh’s numbers to jump substantially after his arrival in Saginaw, too. I think the league made too much of a sunburn. Grier made a great pick… Read more »
Three of the Cuda’s goals last night featured Chernyshov planting himself in the blue paint, another missing element. Based on his playing style I’d say he’s a picture perfect winger for Smith, if it all works out. He will create room.
No way they used the same exact catering hibachi company and chef my buddy just used for his birthday party!! Best ever, that guy is amazing. Apparently it was surprisingly affordable too. Chef Evan what a legend!
Sheng, do you know if Sahlin Wallenius is eligible to play in the AHL next year? I know Sweden has a stricter transfer rule for players drafted outside the first round (I believe it’s 24 years of age), but Leo spent time in the Finnish league last year on loan. Does that exempt him from those transfer rules?