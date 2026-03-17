San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #66: Why Leddy Over Mukhamadullin? Chernyshov & Askarov Updates
EDMONTON — Nick Leddy hasn’t played a lot of hockey in the last two months.
Since his last contest for the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 16, Leddy has played one game, for the San Jose Barracuda on Mar. 7.
But Leddy is coming in for Shakir Mukhamadullin on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.
He has been healthy, so he’s practiced plenty. And if you’re going to parachute anybody into a playoff race, a veteran like Leddy, who’s got 1,061 regular season games and a Stanley Cup under his belt, is the guy.
So what’s the biggest challenge for a hockey player who hasn’t played a lot in two months?
“Everything happens quick. So just, I think, getting up to speed, making the simple plays right away, getting my feet under me, and using the assets I do have, which is my feet and skating,” Leddy told San Jose Hockey Now.
How about facing superstar Connor McDavid?
“It’s like a guy like [Macklin Celebrini], we’ve got to try and take away his time and space as best as possible,” Leddy said.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky, when asked, offered no comment for the switch or on Mukhamadullin’s game. Mukhamadullin was a full participant at morning skate and appears healthy.
“That’s what we decided,” Warsofsky said. “Not gonna get into it.”
But Warsofsky did note what he disliked most about the San Jose Sharks’ 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, which probably offers some clue about sitting young Mukhamadullin.
“Our breakouts were probably the worst we’ve had in a long time. Our breakouts struggled, and then we were late on the forecheck with the disconnectedness,” he said. “Rimming pucks that we don’t need to rim, just a feel of when to make a play, when not to make a play, was our biggest issue.”
San Jose Sharks (32-27-6)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Alex Wennberg, after missing Sunday in Ottawa, is officially a game-time decision — he did get through a full practice without any obvious issue.
Here’s how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Regenda-Wennberg-Sherwood
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Leddy
Dickinson-Desharnais
Nedeljkovic
Here’s how they looked on the power play.
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Eklund-Misa-Sherwood-Regenda
Warsofsky offered no extra updates on Yaroslav Askarov (lower-body) and Igor Chernyshov (concussion), saying both would get re-evaluated back in San Jose. Warsofsky says Askarov’s injury is still considered day-to-day.
I spot Chernyshov, by the way, watching practice and joking with the trainers. Good sign
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 17, 2026
Edmonton Oilers (33-26-9)
Draisaitl out tonight.
Knoblauch says further info will be given tonight, sounds like, re: the length of his absence.
Ingram starts in net.
— Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) March 17, 2026
Leon Draisaitl is out for the remainder of the regular seasons per the #Oilers. #NHL
— Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) March 17, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 6 PM PT at Rogers Place. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
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This could be the game that decides McDavid signing with SJ in 2028. With Draisaitl out the rest of the season the Oil are going to fall off the cliff. Their 3 games in hand on the Sharks will start to show that they don’t belong at 3rd in the Pacific. He can see where Macklin is taking this team. If the Sharks dominate tonight, that could be the sign for him knowing where he wants to hitch his wagon and win a cup.
Well it’s a W tonight for the Oil with Leddy in. The idea of Muk being the biggest problem with breakouts is preposterous. Pin another loss on Warso.
Muk is gonna ask for a trade this off season and I won’t even blame him.
Dude, the Sharks are gonna win tonight. You gotta believe!
Belief is not a strategy.
Neither is ignorance but it hasn’t stopped you yet…😐
Agreed.
From a roster construction standpoint, I would actually say pass on McDavid unless something very weird (and very wrong) happens in the next two years.
Pass on the best player in the world? Please explain yourself sir. Especially with his chemistry with Celly, he would be a huge catalyst towards a Stanley cup.
In a salary cap league, you can’t just chase “the best player in the world.” It’s about building the well-rounded roster that can get you to the Stanley Cup. Note Connor McDavid has zero Stanley Cups to his name despite being the best player in the world. He is even playing with another player who is in the top 3 or top 5. But despite McDavid’s near-superhuman efforts the last couple of playoffs, he has not been able to win it all. That’s because Oilers are a badly constructed team. The forward group is probably the strongest area of the… Read more »
Also to add, if the Sharks are going to spend on forwards, it should be somebody with a significantly different profile from Celebrini, Smith, and Misa. There is room for a younger or better version of Sherwood. You’ll want to tool up with somebody like the Tkachuk brothers, Tom Wilson, or Nazim Kadri at some point. Not them necessarily but somebody with that profile.
I would chalk up the Oilers predicament to gross negligence by their front office, not anything to do with McDavid. He gave them every chance to build a team, including taking a contract 30% or more below market rate.
I agree that the defense needs to be addressed, and having a Tom Wilson type would be pretty great, but if it’s a choice between Nazem Kadri and Connor McDavid, let me think about it for a minute ok I’m done I’ll take McDavid
You are missing my point. I never said the problem as McDavid. Note I actually said the Oilers didn’t win despite McDavid’s “near-superhuman efforts” these last couple of playoffs. My point is they did not spend cap space well. Part of spending cap space well is not using that cap space to go grab the biggest name on the free agent market. It’s addressing gaps on your roster. Sharks are missing a lot of things, but weirdly… a generation 1C is not one of them.
Well I would agree if they did nothing to address our D over the next two years then yes, mcdavid would be like putting a body kit on a civic. I’m trusting that the D situation will be at minimum serviceable by the time Mcdavid is a free agent and… Well the guy has more money than he could ever spend in 3 lifetimes and has shown his desire to win is worth taking a discount. Not inconceivable he take a deal that fits in the sharks cap situation and runs for the cup with Celly and co.
So we’re not just speculating that Connor McDavid will sign here, we’re speculating he will sign here on a discount.
Okay…I guess if we are fantasizing Connor McDavid wants to sign here for dirt cheap, I’m not going to turn him away? But if we are daydreaming, why not also pencil in Cale Makar and a few other future hall of famers? If Connor McDavid wants to take a discount to be here, who are they to demand full price?
If McDavid took a discount to give EDM the best possible chance to build around him and win, and he doesn’t win and leaves, do you seriously think he is going to go prioritize money over winning on a team?? Do you think he cares more about money, or a legacy of being the greatest player ever to never win a cup?? If he decides he wants to play with Celebrini and believes that the Sharks offer the chance to win a Cup that he is looking for, but it will require him to take a discount (in other words,… Read more »
“It is not at all fantasizing to think he would play in SJ at a discount if he decides he wants to play for the Sharks.”
Buddy…you’re claiming the best player in the sport will sign not just with your team, but do it at a discount. That’s the most stereotypical male fantasy. It is even more stereotypical than sex with supermodel.
If you don’t think McDavid is prioritizing winning over money, you’re not paying any attention to what is happening in EDM. If you don’t think other players prioritize winning over money, you’ve paid no attention to the contracts Crosby has signed ($8.7M/yr on his current two year deal). You paid no attention to what Marner and Eichel accepted in Vegas. You paid no attention to what players took last summer to stay in Florida. So stop with your ridiculous stereotypical male fantasy BS and start paying attention to contracts players actually sign. Not everyone holds out for $17M/yr like Kaprizov… Read more »
Well my speculation was rooted in facts, as in he took a discount already to try and win. Your response to that is an absurd take on signing all the best players in the league for a discount.
And this is ALL speculation, notice how i said it’s “not inconceivable” not “a sure thing”.
Okay, I guess you win? If Connor McDavid says “I will sign with the San Jose Sharks instead of anywhere else at such a discount that Mike Grier can still get Stanley Cup winning players at other positions,” I promise I will not chase him away.
Okay. Great argument and good finish. Glad you won’t call Grier on your special phone and tell him not to make that signing as long as the discount is to your standards.
Yeah, this is where I was coming from. If he wants $20M, we probably can’t do it, I think everyone agrees on that
You better not!
Can we do Schaefer then…? ;P
Yeah…because that fills a gap in the current roster. This is my point about saving cap space to fill the gaps. Take that McDavid cap space and offer sheet Schaefer. Except I guess we’re fantasizing McDavid is going to sign here at a massive discount so maybe it’s not offer sheet money.
I reallllyyyyyyyyyyyy hope that your place of work doesn’t drug test because that crack you’re smoking is going to get you fired, for sure. That is, unless you sell crack, wherein I would say you never smoke your own supply.
You take McJesus 100/100 times. He wants to win. He’s made a shit ton of money. He will take below market to win. Whether it be with the Sharks or anyone else.
So, by assuming McDavid might not skip 31 other teams (including those in no income tax states) to sign here at a discount, I am smoking crack. By operating on the assumption Sharks might need to pay at least market value for the best player of his generation, I am the crazy one.
Okey-doke.
I agree whole heartedly with this. Just one thing to consider is that with McJesus maybe you end up trading the lesser between Misa and Smith for a different profile or position player?
This could be our KD to the Warriors.
Very different sports. NHL also does not have a luxury tax salary cap. It’s a hard cap.
I’ve seen a lot of hot takes on this forum. This is scorched earth.
It’s not a hot take. It’s actually extremely based. All you have to do is look at recent history. Teams will cultivate a few home-grown superstars but then they build carefully around them with depth at all positions. It’s not just about grabbing the biggest free agent. That goes double when you neglect gaps in the roster in favor of star power at the same position. That formula simply doesn’t work in this sport and in a hard salary cap league.
If you listen to serious hockey people like Chris Pronger or Brian Burke, that’s what they say.
It would kinda be similar to when Bread man signed in NY. Theoretically SJ would be further along in their rebuild but similar move.
If we’re going to court McDavid we are going to have to do something about our Unis, is it just me or are they so bad? They are just not tuff at all and teal/Black has so much potential.
You’re in the wrong place my guy. We’re the best looking team in the league.
I agree with you Ricky! (But not that it’ll effect McDavids decision)
I’ll add that there’s design trends of every decade, and I think the Sharks just don’t look great in this era’s monochrome aesthetic. The trend I see is the flood of color, where the socks, shorts, jersey, and helmet are all the same color.
Black shorts and matte black helmets would be my suggestion to balance out the current Sharks Teal uni
I love teal but you don’t want to be wearing solid light teal, you’ll look like a little dandy boy lol, we need to look tough if we’re going to play tough.
Nonsense, if looking tough meant anything all the teams would wear black and be boring.
We don’t need trends. We set the standard for good looking teams
I will fight anyone who talks crap about our uniforms! Best ever!
😆
Ferraro and Mukh had a sort of meh game last game but the Forwards were also shit in helping out the D. Honestly, it seemingly makes not a lot of sense to bring a dude in who has played 1-game in two months, and an AHL game at that. Now, does it make sense to throw in an Allen (sp) into the mix? Depends on what they think of him, but to me, it makes not a lot of sense to put a dude who has statistically and by the eye test, sucked all year into the mix. But, with… Read more »
I think as things get tight, Warso believes he needs to inject more veterans who “have been there” in the lineup.
We’ll see. It’s possible he is too deferential to veterans, especially the ones who won a Stanely Cup at some point. The experience counts for something but not sure it’ll make up for slow legs on a defense that’s already thin.
Yeah, I get that but Leddy has been ass this year. He may have been low-key recovering from his LBI last year, but has clearly lost a step and not looked good. Klingberg too, but even with all his flaws he has looked like an All-Star compared to Leddy. It’s a tale as old as time with a coach trusting a known commodity it just seems super odd to bring in a dude who has 1 game (AHL) in two months. Mukh is just homies whipping boy at this point. Maybe he’ll be better for it dealing with adversity, and… Read more »
I think this is the problem with going with a young inexperienced head coach like Warsofsky. I actually think Warsofsky is an intelligent coach. He has won in the ECHL and in the AHL. The problem is he is not much older than some of his players and his only NHL experience before this job was assistant to David Quinn for one year. He has never been in a single NHL playoff game himself. He himself has never chased for a playoff spot in the NHL. But he has to coach players to do it. I think that’s why he… Read more »
This is where a young coach learns just like the young players. They aren’t winning the cup this year. We’ll see if this is a mistake or not.
I’ll wager he won’t have 1/3 of a GHHT.
I dot even think they had that meh of a game. Muk was our second best dman after Vinny. Collectively our best pair. 4 points between them. Blocked shots, kills, you name it. Klinger and Orly contributed 4 penalty mins and a -2 each. Dicky was getting caught out left and right. Idk man. Of all the games to start fucking around.
I started the game late and did a double take. I already forgot who #4 was…. 😀
Me, too. But this is some dumbass coaching and so is the mixing of lines that occurred. Warsofsky needs to go because he doesn’t have the tools to take this team to the next level.
FOH
How do you bring Leddy (who should have already seen his last NHL minutes) in for Mukhamadullin and just ignore the Klingberg puntfest?
Look, if you want to tank the rest of the season, fine. The reality is this D group MIGHT be good for 1 first round win and I think a couple top-16 picks from this draft will really fortify the coffers for the coming window. But don’t make the extra effort to start tanking with a game against the team whom we own an unprotected first round pick.
What the hell…. This makes no sense and then no comment on top of it? Baffling and infuriating when were trying to make a playoff push. Leddy is washed and should not be playing nhl hockey anymore.
Honestly. And in the process we pissed off a guy in Vlasic who could have filled this role and not gone away mad. We are still paying the guy so….Why??
Well we would have pissed him off anyway when we would have had to sit him or waive him.
lol
In my view Dickinson has had many more glaring mistakes in his own end in recent games than Muk. But I guess his leash is about 10x as long. And I guess development is completely kicked to the curb if we’re inserting into the lineup a washed up D who hasn’t played in months and will be nowhere near this team again as soon as the season ends.
Not saying I agree with the roster moves, but Dickinson is 19 and Muk is 24, so his leash is at least 5x longer. Should he sit a game here and there? Sure, but getting Dickinson exposed to playing meaningful games down the stretch for a playoff team will be more beneficial to the organization in the long run.
Don’t disagree. I just think they both should be playing. I think it is just as important to get Muk these games (best interest in the long run) as Dickinson and all of the young players. We really need Muk to develop to his potential given overall D depth, and frankly, he’s on a pretty normal development path, similar to where most young D would be. In fact, it would be an easy argument that Dickinson is the one that should be brought along more slowly given his age – very few D play any NHL games at his age.… Read more »
Leddy is fine, but Muk is better. Noone in the league picked up Leddy when the Sharks sent him down. Do you think that if the Sharks sent Muk down noone would have picked up Muk? Bad coaching IMO.
This is a really important game especially since we have Edmonton’s first round pick on top of trying to climb our way into a playoff spot and Warso no comments putting our worst player into the lineup for one of our top 2 defensemen? Even if they were equals, one should have a future here and the other absolutely does not. Frustrating especially when his whole thing is “earn it”.
The “no comment not going to get into it” just seems unnecessarily petty and childish. Only leads to speculation too
Hates Russians
Meanwhile, other people (or same?) complain Warsofsky gives too many starts to Askarov.
JUST LET ME CRASH OUT IN PEACE 😭
This has to be some sort of “message” being sent to Muk. Logically, benching him for what is essentially a playoff game makes no sense. He is not great, but he is better than Leddy and probably better than Dickenson.
If the goal is to get Leddy some game action, he should come in for Dickenson who makes as many mistakes as Muk. Leddy would be playing his prefered side (left) and it would allow a 19 year old some rest.
Leddy has played one hockey game in the last 2 months, and it wasn’t in the NHL. An “up to speed” Leddy looks slow and a step behind, wonder what an out of sync Leddy is going to look like tonight.
I can already see it.
5:5 game. Overtime.
Against Edmonton top 3 Warsy rolls out an injured Wennberg, barclay Goodrow, and Nick Leddy.
If we’re being fully honest about that coaching decision it DID work and they did get possession, they just couldn’t cycle their forwards onto the ice because Lilly decided to give it right back to them, unpressured.
soooo dramatic! 😉
Thanks for continuing to ask the tough questions. Warsofsky’s done a fine job with what he has to work with, but he seems to have some maturing to do on his end as well, both in his communication and his decision-making.
Are we sure you’re not Alexander Korolyuk?
Let’s go Sharks!! I hope everyone here can find some positivity in their heart, and try to enjoy the hockey game tonight.
Coach: “We sucked at all aspects of D. Hence, put the guy we waived for sucking at D in instead of a guy who needs to learn how to bounce back.”
Us: SMH
Giving up 7 goals, unhappy about it. Decide to put in the worst defenceman we have who hasn’t played it months. Should fix it right up.
Warso has lost me, done defending him. Leddy for Mukh? Dumb, dumb dumb. With zero explanation just “that’s what we decide & not getting into it.” So Warso holds the players accountable but where’s HIS ACCOUNTABILITY? F’ing stupid a$$ coach speak.
Media better ROAST the coach when Leddy gets walked by McDavid for multiple goals.
Warso likely cost the Sharks this game & possibly a playoff berth because??? F’ing Nick Leddy!
Hey GMMG don’t bother reaching out to Mukh’s agent for contract talks, he ain’t returning your calls EVER!
Mukh be walking out the door, good job Warso!
Well said. 100% Warso lineup choices have been suspect at times especially this season I’ve asked this multiple times, but why is Orlov playing PP over Dickinson? Dickinson has made tons of mistakes this season, but somehow dodges Coach Krustowski’s ire. Finally, what’s the Sharks record when Mukh is in the lineup? Mario and Klingberg were turnover machines last game as well.
I hope the Sharks can overcome Krustowski’s ineptitude to still make the playoffs, but if they don’t, hopefully Grier gives Warso the pink slip and a plane ticket to Siberia where Mukh keeps getting banished too…
Wow, the hate for Warso is strong here. Let the game play out people.
It’s both fair and unfair.
”it’s what we decided. No comment” is some shit I would say to my wife if I forgot to renew the registration.
Hahaha shit dude! I’d probably say “ahh fuck, I totally forgot babe”, but I enjoy that you go straight for the gaslighting! 😆
Sharks are literally in a playoff hunt — something I and most others didn’t see coming — but its time to fire the coach?
Yeah, the team is on pace to surpass my wildest dreams by almost 10 wins. Warso has a pretty long leash with me. The whole org does. I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect much more at this point in the rebuild. It’s only 4 drafts worth of players so far and they are only now seen as a place others are going to want to come play. Let’s see where this goes, and while Leddy is something I kind of second guess too, I’m not going to say something too extreme about it. If he’s terrible tonight and loses… Read more »
Yea, I thought they would win 30 games this year, and most “experts” agreed on that. The boys are fighting hard but seem to be running out of steam. It is about improvment and the future, not the present.
I would love to see them make the playoffs, but after this stretch that may be a challenge. As I respond they are down 3-1 today (Leddy not involved in any goals so he is at +/- 0).
Yup. Its the Chicken Little Parade.
Shout out to former first round pick Ozzy Weissblat for finally doing something to help the sharks 👍
Alright, after thinking about it I’ve come up with the most logical reason for the Muk/Leddy swap. Warso has money on the Oilers tonight, learned Drai was out and started sweating so made the one move he could to try and keep his money line alive.
its Muks 0 hit last game. It’s all it is. He wants Muk to hit people.
Snark where you at they’re cooking you boy in the chat.
Huh? Where? I actually had stuff to take care of all day. Roast all they want. How many feeble little minds have me living rent free? ;P
A lot of you have said it but I’ll say it again: bad decision to bring in Leddy.
Muk’s mistakes are far less than Leddy’s entirely all around bad game.
I honesty don’t understand constantly going after Muk. ALL the D had the same problem, and often Orlov, Klingberg and Dickinson make the same mistakes……Given how bad our defensive prospect depth is – they have to develop. How can you develop a young D when you keep sitting him. He then loses all the confidence.
I’m interested to see how the Timo trade tree works out in the end. It seemed so promising with Zetterlund, Mukhamadullin, Musty and some lotto tix. Lots of assets still in hand but I would have expected some more value so far.
Eff Warso’s comment. If one does not like d-men just trying to rim pucks out then Mario s/b sat every effing game, because that is pretty much all that he ever does. What a jack-off reason to sit Muk. How about telling the truth that you do not like Russians so much? Friggin wanker.
I’m convinced Wario reads these comment sections. Clearly he sat Shak just to enjoy all the crying. I haven’t read a single comment yet BTW, the number of comments tells me all I need to know. ;P
I am just as convinced Warso does not read these comments, except maybe during the dog days of summer.