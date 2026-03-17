Preview/Lines #66: Why Leddy Over Mukhamadullin? Chernyshov & Askarov Updates

EDMONTON — Nick Leddy hasn’t played a lot of hockey in the last two months.

Since his last contest for the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 16, Leddy has played one game, for the San Jose Barracuda on Mar. 7.

But Leddy is coming in for Shakir Mukhamadullin on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

He has been healthy, so he’s practiced plenty. And if you’re going to parachute anybody into a playoff race, a veteran like Leddy, who’s got 1,061 regular season games and a Stanley Cup under his belt, is the guy.

So what’s the biggest challenge for a hockey player who hasn’t played a lot in two months?

“Everything happens quick. So just, I think, getting up to speed, making the simple plays right away, getting my feet under me, and using the assets I do have, which is my feet and skating,” Leddy told San Jose Hockey Now.

How about facing superstar Connor McDavid?

“It’s like a guy like [Macklin Celebrini], we’ve got to try and take away his time and space as best as possible,” Leddy said.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky, when asked, offered no comment for the switch or on Mukhamadullin’s game. Mukhamadullin was a full participant at morning skate and appears healthy.

“That’s what we decided,” Warsofsky said. “Not gonna get into it.”

But Warsofsky did note what he disliked most about the San Jose Sharks’ 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, which probably offers some clue about sitting young Mukhamadullin.

“Our breakouts were probably the worst we’ve had in a long time. Our breakouts struggled, and then we were late on the forecheck with the disconnectedness,” he said. “Rimming pucks that we don’t need to rim, just a feel of when to make a play, when not to make a play, was our biggest issue.”

San Jose Sharks (32-27-6)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

Alex Wennberg, after missing Sunday in Ottawa, is officially a game-time decision — he did get through a full practice without any obvious issue.

Here’s how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Regenda-Wennberg-Sherwood

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Leddy

Dickinson-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic

Here’s how they looked on the power play.

PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg

PP2: Klingberg-Eklund-Misa-Sherwood-Regenda

Warsofsky offered no extra updates on Yaroslav Askarov (lower-body) and Igor Chernyshov (concussion), saying both would get re-evaluated back in San Jose. Warsofsky says Askarov’s injury is still considered day-to-day.

I spot Chernyshov, by the way, watching practice and joking with the trainers. Good sign — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 17, 2026

Edmonton Oilers (33-26-9)

Draisaitl out tonight.

Knoblauch says further info will be given tonight, sounds like, re: the length of his absence.

Ingram starts in net. — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) March 17, 2026

Leon Draisaitl is out for the remainder of the regular seasons per the #Oilers. #NHL — Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) March 17, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is at 6 PM PT at Rogers Place. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.