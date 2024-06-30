OFFICIAL: Sharks Re-Sign Kunin & Bailey, Don’t Qualify Zadina & Addison

The San Jose Sharks made official a series of moves that have been mostly reported in recent weeks.

They signed pending RFA forward Luke Kunin to a one-year, $2.75 million AAV contract.

San Jose Hockey Now first reported the news and Puckpedia shared contract figures on Friday.

“He’s an unbelievable human being. He’s a great leader. He’s a character guy that I think these young players can watch, how he prepares and how he is a pro,” new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said at the Draft. “I can’t say enough good things about Luke Kunin. We need more Luke Kunins.”

The Sharks also re-signed pending UFA Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract, $800,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the AHL.

SJHN first reported the San Jose Sharks’ interest in re-signing Bailey at the Combine earlier this month.

The San Jose Sharks, as expected, also qualified Egor Afanasyev, Thomas Bordeleau, Brandon Coe, Ty Dellandrea, Ty Emberson, Carl Grundstrom, and Henry Thrun.

SJHN was the first to report that Bordeleau and Coe would be qualified.

The Sharks did not qualify Calen Addison, Jacob Peterson, Jack Studnicka, and Filip Zadina.

SJHN was the first to report that Studnicka and Zadina would not be qualified.