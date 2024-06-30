San Jose Sharks
OFFICIAL: Sharks Re-Sign Kunin & Bailey, Don’t Qualify Zadina & Addison
The San Jose Sharks made official a series of moves that have been mostly reported in recent weeks.
They signed pending RFA forward Luke Kunin to a one-year, $2.75 million AAV contract.
San Jose Hockey Now first reported the news and Puckpedia shared contract figures on Friday.
“He’s an unbelievable human being. He’s a great leader. He’s a character guy that I think these young players can watch, how he prepares and how he is a pro,” new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said at the Draft. “I can’t say enough good things about Luke Kunin. We need more Luke Kunins.”
The Sharks also re-signed pending UFA Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract, $800,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the AHL.
SJHN first reported the San Jose Sharks’ interest in re-signing Bailey at the Combine earlier this month.
The San Jose Sharks, as expected, also qualified Egor Afanasyev, Thomas Bordeleau, Brandon Coe, Ty Dellandrea, Ty Emberson, Carl Grundstrom, and Henry Thrun.
SJHN was the first to report that Bordeleau and Coe would be qualified.
The Sharks did not qualify Calen Addison, Jacob Peterson, Jack Studnicka, and Filip Zadina.
SJHN was the first to report that Studnicka and Zadina would not be qualified.
Any predictions who we sign during free agency?
And any thoughts about still taking on a bad contract since the buyout window passed?
Still possible to take on Trouba. They have to move him. Not sure what they bride the Sharks with though? Kakko +?
For signing I liked Sheng’s suggestion of Skjei if they can or Walker? Need a top 6 winger I think? Not sure where the roster is right now? They still need to move out a D or 2 I think?
Jani Hakanpaa is a UFA? I thought he was supposed to be good? Seems like he was always crushing some Sharks player when they played.
There are strong rumors that Trouba is likely going to the Red Wings.
The other players you mention are interesting. I don’t know too much about them.
Tomorrow should be a fun and interesting day. If the recent past dealings with Dury and Yzerman are any indication, there might be a three team deal for Trouba to the DRW.
Maybe they claim boquist since he was waived for a buyout?
Someone made an interesting note about how they’re already filling their roster spots and it’s surprisingly accurate. So with limited spots, I hope they overpay for quality and get a good top six forward and top four right hand defense on 2-4 year deals. I would not bet on it but it would be rad if pushed all in for two years of Stamkos and three (ish) years for Roy or Walker.
I am starting to think that they arent going to get anyone significant in free agency. There are lots of teams with cap space and very few players. Unfortunately san jose is one of the least attractive destinations in the league right now.
There were 5 meaningful buyouts and the Sharks decided to pass on all of them. There might have been others under consideration which became retentions on trades or some other direction.
Not that it’ll surprise anyone, but its one of the areas which the Sharks have failed miserably. What this team has left on the table is substantial. As much as the draft was a great success, the failure to collect major assets buy other means is incredibly frustrating.
Dude you don’t know they passed. The teams dumping probably didn’t want to give up a significant asset to move them elsewhere. You gotta get off this kick. You’re just obsessed with thinking you know what going on in the GMs office. You don’t have a clue.
Sharks currently have 20 roster players under contract, 6 are 2-way contracts. Smith and Eklund are under 2-way, but are going to be the roster. That’s 16 spots.
Grundstrom, Dellandrea and Thrun are RFA and will get roster spots. Afanasyev and Emberson probably as well.
That’s 21 roster spots out of 23.
This doesn’t include Justin Bailey, Danil Gushchin or Mukh. Or Celebrini.
I’m not all that concerned about the free agency. Grier wants a culture and I suppose I want someone who fits it. Nothing fancier than that.
Justin Bailey will get sent to the AHL if he’s not one of the top 13. Gush isn’t likely to see NHL time yet. Bordeleau’s spot is tenuous at best. I still think he gets moved this off season.
Grier is likely looking for 1 top 6 forward and 1 PPQB RD and that’s about it. The rest will likely be internal.