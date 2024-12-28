Preview/Lines #39: Why’s Kovalenko Out? Vanecek Injury Revealed, Askarov-Wolf Duel

Klim Kostin is going from IR to the first line.

The big winger, out with an upper-body injury since Dec. 12, is back in the line-up with center Mikael Granlund and winger Tyler Toffoli.

“He can get on the puck and hold on to the puck. He’s big. When he skates, he’s effective,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Kostin appeared to get hurt during a scrum in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues two weeks ago. That also happens to be the team’s, on a six-game losing streak, last win.

He declined to speak to reporters in the morning, so we’ll find out about his injury later.

Kostin will be taking Nikolai Kovalenko’s place in the line-up.

Kovalenko, acquired in the Mackenzie Blackwood trade on Dec. 9, has had an impressive start to his San Jose Sharks career with five assists in eight games, but he’s gone scoreless in the last four contests.

It’s not all about the points, of course, but that’s one barometer for the playmaking winger, who wasn’t at his sharpest with the puck on Friday night.

“Just need more consistent play from him,” Warsofsky said.

San Jose Sharks (11-21-6)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Looks like Kovalenko will be a scratch tonight, he is on the ice.#SJSharks lines in the morning: Kostin-Granlund-Toffoli

Zetterlund-Celebrini-Smith

Kunin-Wennberg-Goodrow

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea Thrun-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Mukhamadullin-Rutta — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 28, 2024

Warsofsky had a lot of praise for Shakir Mukhamadullin’s performance on Friday, calling it perhaps his best NHL game this season.

He also said that the Nico Sturm line was “by far” the Sharks’ best.

William Eklund and Jake Walman, both out with day-to-day injuries, did not participate in morning skate.

Warsofsky also revealed Vitek Vanecek’s injury.

Vanecek was struck by a wayward puck on the bench while backing up on Dec. 17.

Warsofsky said that Vanecek suffered a fractured cheek. Good news, Warsofsky was clear to say that it’s a week-to-week injury and not a month-to-month. So Vanecek should be back sooner than later.

Calgary Flames (16-11-7)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.