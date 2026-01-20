San Jose Sharks
NHL Scouts Love Sherwood: “He would help 32 teams”
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The San Jose Sharks are…buying?
For the first time since 2019, also the last time that the Sharks made the playoffs, San Jose is arming the team for a post-season run.
The San Jose Sharks acquired winger Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks for their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks, and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton.
San Jose Hockey Now spoke with four NHL scouts, none with the Sharks or Canucks, who are all high on the player, even if they’re a little leery of the acquisition cost for a pending UFA.
Obviously, too, adding a winger doesn’t address the San Jose Sharks’ biggest need, the blueline.
“That’s the bigger area of concern for them,” Scout #4 noted.
But there’s still plenty of time from now until the Trade Deadline, and San Jose has plenty of other quality assets to deal for an impact defenseman.
The Sharks have still got all their first-rounders, and the Edmonton Oilers’ this year, too, and a bushel of solid prospects.
“Fabulous pick-up,” Scout #3 said of Sherwood. “Thought they would get a first for him.”
I don’t think anybody doubted Sherwood would help, but it’s the apparent price tag that was the worry. Like Scout #3 said, thought they would get a first for him. But I guess NHL GMs were all afraid of regression.
Good on Grier for not forking over a first or a prospect who’ll likely be a NHL player. I’m guessing Canucks leaked the Sharks interest a week ago to Friedman to scare Grier into rushing into a deal. Two seconds is not nothing but a lot more palatable than giving a first.