San Jose Sharks
Sherwood Thanks Vancouver for Giving “Late Bloomer” Chance, Arriving in San Jose Today
Shortly after the San Jose Sharks acquired 30-year-old forward Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, he met with Vancouver media to speak about the trade.
“I was obviously a little caught off guard,” Sherwood shared. “I just was bag skating, got off and was told [about the trade].”
The news came through late on Monday morning, as the San Jose Sharks announced they acquired Sherwood from the Canucks in exchange for two second-round draft picks and 25-year-old defenseman Cole Clayton. Sherwood is currently in the final year of his two-year contract which carries a cap hit of $1.5 million.
Although Sherwood spent many years splitting time between the NHL and the American Hockey League as a member of the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche organizations, he didn’t get his first full-time opportunity at the NHL level until the 2023-24 season with the Nashville Predators. That summer, he signed with the Canucks as an unrestricted free agent and found his game. In 122 games with the Canucks, he’s scored 36 goals and tallied a total of 63 points while playing a physical brand of hockey. He set an NHL record with 462 hits in 2024-25.
“First and foremost, I’m really thankful for everything that the city and this organization has given me,” Sherwood said about his time in Vancouver. “I know they say you earn it, but you got to have the opportunity. As a guy that has been a late bloomer, [they gave] everything I could have hoped for, and more. This is really a special place to play. They do things the right way. They really live and breathe hockey.”
The San Jose Sharks will be in Vancouver next week, but Sherwood, who is currently on IR with an upper-body injury, doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to go by then or not.
“I need to make sure this [injury] is right, and we’ll see,” he said.
The attention then turned to Sherwood’s new team, just for a moment.
“Their rebuild has probably happened quicker than they thought, and I know they have some special players coming up in their system,” Sherwood said of the Sharks. “It’s pretty exciting, but I’m just trying to be in the present right now and process everything. I’m looking forward to the new start.”
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now that Sherwood would be arriving in San Jose on Wednesday. Warsofsky should offer a better timeline for Sherwood’s return on Thursday.
Sherwood, an undrafted player with a winding road to the NHL, closed out his availability by saying, “I just try to put my work boots on every day. I hope that [my success] opens up some pathways for other late bloomers one day, whether it’s here or other places. There are a lot of guys that are good players in the [AHL] that sometimes need some time to figure it out.”
Hope I like Sherwood as a hockey player as much as I liked Sutherland as an actor!?
Welcome to SJS Kiefer!
If only he would wear #24
Re: contract extensions. Rumors are GMMG has already put an offer on the table but there is a “Gap” between the SJS offer & KS expectations. What that “Gap” is or what SJS offered, idk. If I’m GMMG I go 3x3M-3.5M. If KS wants 5x5M, no dice, not getting it in SJ. This could turn into a Mikko Rantenen situation, where team A trades for player, player doesn’t want to sign extension that is offered by team A so is then subsequently traded to team B at the TDL. Team A recoups some of the lost assets. Also if KS… Read more »
Rumor is that he turned down a 4×4.5 offer from Vancouver and his agent thinks he could get $30M in FA.
As long as the numerator isn’t a 4.5-5 I’m ok with the deal. Others have said the mileage isn’t the same but that’s not correct. The AHL is still a hard league and the due has been playing his bag off to get here (volume hits) so regardless of AHL or NHL the age is the age. I get PFs are hard to come by, but I think his offensive production in Vancouver is a byproduct of the talent level/standings of that team. Basically, his offense the past couple of years is the exception not the rule
I’m not a big fan of this trade but am willing to see what happens. SJS has wingers to spare so adding another, even if he “may” have different elements to his game that other wingers don’t, just clogs up the roster even more. Another major roster shake-up will need to happen when everyone is healthy. Getting back to the trade, if the 26′ 2nd was the COL pick instead of SJS own 2nd, I might have been OK with it. Mid 2nd pick (SJS), there are still good value players on the board. By the end of the 2nd,… Read more »