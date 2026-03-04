San Jose Sharks
Sherwood Happy To Finally Find True NHL Home With Sharks
Kiefer Sherwood had a good idea that he was staying with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
He then went out and had his best game in teal, scoring the game-winner and adding a highlight-reel assist in a dramatic 7-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Sherwood held court in an upbeat and hilarious conversation on Wednesday afternoon, after the San Jose Sharks announced that the pending UFA was coming back on a five-year, $28.75 million contract.
The 30-year-old winger was genuinely grateful to have finally found an NHL home, after bouncing around the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, and Vancouver Canucks organizations on much smaller and shorter contracts.
He credited some of the people in other organizations who kept him going, in his 20’s, when his NHL career was in the balance.
Here are some of the highlights from the half-hour (!) media availability…needless to say, Sherwood was in a fantastic mood!
Kiefer Sherwood, on what it means to be rewarded with an extension:
It feels like it’s still in a whirlwind and a long time coming, but I’m just super grateful to be here. To be able to be part of someone’s future is pretty special and obviously new to me. I kind of bounced around looking to find a home, and I’m just super grateful and super excited.
I know we’re building towards something special here, and just to be part of that in the future and help everyone along the way is pretty cool. Still trying to process it all.
We had a game last night, and obviously it’s been kind of a roller coaster, but we had a great result there at the end. It’s been kind of a lot, but I’ve just been super, super grateful and I’m just excited to get it going and continue to work with the fellas here.
Sherwood, on if he looked at a crystal ball three years ago and told himself he’d be signing a 5-year, $28.75 million contract, what he would tell himself:
I think I’d be in a little bit of disbelief, maybe? A little bit of shock?
I’ve always believed that things would work out [if I] continue to play the right way and do all the little things and try to be a pro on the team and continue to learn and grow my game. I think you just have to double down on your belief in yourself.
At times, it can be hard, obviously, with adversity in the way and hardships along the way, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s kind of shaped me into who I am. I’ve been really fortunate, too. I’ve worked with a lot of good people and coaches. It’s like the saying “It takes a village to raise a kid,” and it’s so true. I’ve been really grateful to be in this position.
So many people that I run into have helped me and allowed me to continue growing and transform a little bit. I’m grateful for all of their help along the way. I think I did the math here, I’ve been an 8 years pro in hockey—and I haven’t been in the NHL the whole time—but just in the NHL, I’ve had 9 coaches now, so all of those coaches along the way, I try to take a little bit from each one.
Now, I’m really excited to learn from Warso—his fire and his passion is contagious, and it resonates with the group. He’s just such a great leader, so I’m excited to be here and continue to get this thing going and continue rolling.
Sherwood, on when everything came together with the San Jose Sharks on an extension:
I’ve just been fully trusting [my agent] in this process. He’s been such a huge part, obviously, in just supporting me, trusting me, and walking me through it.
I think things got finalized yesterday at some point, probably. I’ve been trying to wait and be patient for updates from him and just let him do his thing. For us, we’re eager to get something done, but having that peace of mind and being able to move forward and be here is something that we really wanted. It’s hard to see and value a place when you’re not there.
Then when the trade happened, we didn’t know exactly where everything would go, so it was a little uneasy at times, but we got here and are just super in love with being here so far, and I’m just really excited to continue to grow this future together with this group here.
Sherwood, on who believed most in him in his struggles, to drive him to this level of success:
There’s so many, there’s too many. A lot of people in this industry give up so much of their time and effort, so I can’t even remember all of them.
[Dan Hinote] was a big part in Nashville in helping me understand “adapt or die,” basically. I was just trying to find a way to stick and transform my game a little bit.
I know when I was in Colorado, I thought I was ready to be part of their [NHL] team, and whatever happened, happened. [Greg Cronin] in the A really helped me mature and grow my game mentally.
It’s kind of hard to touch on everyone, but I’m just so grateful to have worked with so many people along my way here. I think it’s kind of everyone’s win, I guess if you say, because there’s been so many people who have impacted me along this journey.
I’ve had great teammates along the way too who I try to understand and pick their brains.
There’s probably too many to say—things kind of took off in Vancouver, but I’m super grateful for them allowing me to do my thing and take the next step there.
I never really told anyone this, and I don’t know if he’d want me sharing, but [Rick Tocchet] pulled me aside last year—in New Jersey, I think—when I was kind of going through some ups and downs, and he gave me that belief. He said something along the lines of “Don’t settle for good. You can be a good player, you can be a $5 million player.”
As a player, you don’t really try to focus on that, because sometimes I think it can be a distraction to focus on that stuff outside of playing, but obviously it’s related. To have a coach even saying words like that, I’d never had a coach instill that kind of belief in me—[Tocc] is such a wonderful guy who, obviously, was a hell of a player. He kind of instilled that it was even a possibility—I’d never had a coach do that.
I was always trying to scratch and claw just to make it, but to have a coach instill a little belief and throw it out there like that, the idea that I shouldn’t just settle and keep pushing myself. I always remember taking that away.
There’s things along the journey that kind of resonate and fuel me even more now, like those kinds of conversations really go a long way. I think as the game progresses, as you have coaches that care enough to build a relationship, the players benefit from that. Just super grateful for that. Those are the guys who come to mind, but truthfully, there’s been so many. There’s too many to go through right now, but like I said, I’m just really grateful for everyone who’s helped me along the way and added tools in my toolbox, per se, to help me grow my game.
Sherwood, on what made him fall in love with San Jose so quickly:
Everything. First, the hockey and the team. I wanted to, obviously, bring and add to the identity. From the hockey front, from the coaching and the player and the group, everything. The identity that we’re trying to build.
Even the San Jose area is starting to be appreciated more as time goes on. My wife, Ariel, and I got married this summer up in Carmel, and it was her first time being in California. It’s kind of so random and things came full circle months later and now we’re expecting. I think it’s just the balance of the lifestyle.
Outside the rink too, San Jose has so many great areas for us to raise a family and take the next step towards fatherhood because that’s coming quickly. Even the hockey side of things and seeing how things are trending, I think being competitive is something that is really important to us, and we want to continue to grow. This is about continuing to grow something special here and build towards winning, ultimately.
You only get so many cracks at it in your career, and to be part of a group that’s going to be competitive and push for things here hopefully sooner rather than later, that’s the most exciting part. As the competitor, you want the chance to get a chance. That’s why you do it and why you play and continue to grow and elevate. I’m super excited to be part of a group that is pushing already, and we’re going to continue to push this thing forward and see how far we can take it. There’s obviously special things growing in the future.
Sherwood, on how he plans to celebrate tonight:
Good question. I think me and my wife are just going to have a little date night, maybe a little dinner, just to process things and let things kind of get a little quiet. We haven’t even had time to get the move situated. We’re trying to build things for the baby and get things undone and stuff. We’re probably going to have a quiet night and get some sleep—we’re still trying to figure out where dinner is going to be.
See the full interview here! Thanks to Maddie Dutra for her help transcribing.
Congratulations!! Your going to have so much fun with a short at Stanley Cup sooner than later. Plus making a liitle $$money icing on cake. Enjoy your San Jose Sharks ride you an Mrs. BECOMINGa father. Go Sharks !
I was ok with the Sharks flipping him if he didn’t sign, but now that he has and to read how excited he is to be part of the team’s rise is reassuring. However, seeing the Sabres being rumored to be potentially acquiring Parayko from the Blues for basically peanuts, makes me wonder if Grier is drinking too much of the kool aid thinking, “this team is winning so no need to fix the blue line and disrupt the locker room chemistry in exchange for low end draft picks or players in return…” Sure, Parayko is older but he was… Read more »
Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick is not “peanuts.”
😂
I saw the Parayko rumor. Not sure what the Sharks could have offered for Mrkta that could have gotten him to SJ. Buffalo desperately wants the playoffs and I’m not really sure why they went after defensive help, but that’s where they spent resources. I do wonder if the new GM (Jarmo K.) felt a need to make the Sabres more of “his team” and not the team built by the guy they fired earlier in the season, Kevyn Adams. And that this is a season not only to end the playoff appearance drought, but to start winning series. Also… Read more »
My guess on “why Parayko” is that he remains a very good shutdown D despite his age (hence the spot on the Olympic team.) That’s always a type who is in high demand come playoff time. Not sure Buffalo had somebody like that already despite a very skilled D group.
Parayko is a really good player, even if he tried to chop off the arm of Micheal Haley.
Sort of reminds me of the Sharks. Sharks have too many forwards and not enough defense. Sabres have a lot on defense, but they could use some help in forward depth and perhaps in net.
That said, the Sabres now have a very big blue line. Power, Samuelson, Dahlin, Kesselring, Parayko all 6’3″ and up.
Initiation is over Kiefer.
Time to join the club!
Been critical of the deal and the contract, but I’m happy for Sherwood. He’s a genuinely good player who plays hard. In the short run, he makes the team better.
And while the Sharks are on the playoff fringe, if they get hot, they could win the division. ANA and VGS, the Pacific division leaders, are not even playoff locks.
Sharks are +5, the two leaders are +9 (+9 = roughly a 94 pt pace — which often doesn’t even get you into the playoffs).
Congrats to Kiefer, hope its a great run here.
To some extent, paying for Sherwood is also paying for an education for Celebrini and the other young up-and-comers. I think Grier wants them to get a taste of playoff hockey sooner rather than later.
Ultimately I just want the Sharks to win more than anything, but as a lifelong fan it carries more weight when you can root for the individual personalities in the room. Grier and his team have done such a good job building a likable group. Who wouldn’t want to jump on this bandwagon, players included?
I think this matters. Pro sports can be a cold business, so its good when players actually like a place — and say it publicly. DW always felt he needed to make sure San Jose was a place player liked to play — and where they liked to live.
Unfortunately DW was good at giving insane contracts that buried the team. His last three years he didn’t care about anything
I wouldn’t say he didn’t care. But several longer term deals aged badly — and in some cases quickly. Jones, EK65, Kane, Vlasic.
The irony is Wilson was really good about keeping contracts on shorter terms — when he deviated, that’s when things went wrong.
Fortunately we got GMMG running the show now and not “The Fleecer” but Doug looked presidential with his tan and full hair helmet 👌
Well said, agreed and I got a feeling Kiefer fits in nicely with the interpersonal climate and all around locker room vibe that has made this team arguably “competitive” this year and increasingly more competitive in the coming ones 🤔
There’s rumbling the Oilers are about to deal their ’27 1st rd pick…which would make their ’26 1st rounder that the Sharks own unprotected!
Don’t love the actual contract itself as I suspect it’ll age very poorly. But Damnit if Chief Kief doesn’t seem like a genuinely good dude to have around.
Ya know what, it’s a win for a half-Asian hockey players in their 30s so I’ll take it.
That cohort needed a win, so we can all be happy
Trade deadline is heating up and dmen are flying off the shelf at exuberant prices.
I don’t see any potential for us to upgrade Ferraro, who together with Muk looks as a very serviceable second pairing.
I’m not sure where to squeeze Klinger to, either.
We also really don’t need a “maybe.” Really we need to find a way to sell for a top pairing RHD.
So what’s left and how do we make it happen?
Make it happen with Will Smith.
As for Adam Fox, I listened to the most recent Puckpedia podcast, which had Emily Kaplan on. The Sharks were mentioned as one of three teams one of the guys thought made the most sense to be after him.
In addition to already known circumstantial evidence the Sharks would not be a team he’d consider a move to, she said his father-in-law has health problems so she especially doesn’t see California as a spot for him in the near future.
At that price we’ll probably try again in the offseason. I don’t see anything out there, definitely not fox, that’s worth a ppg center and in the dawn of his professional career.
If their first round pick is like 13 or higher, I’d be trying to do Eklund, Bystedt, and that pick.
Edmonton traded their 2027 1st with conditions that PuckPedia doesn’t seem to know about yet. We shall see what that means, but the 2026 might be unprotected now. It could also be that if Edmonton doesn’t make the playoffs, it becomes a 2028 1st so they can finagle a way to keep the 2026 pick. Seems like they figured out a way around the conditions of the Sharks trade
It is now unprotected – seen this reported by hockey insiders…
Lotta reason to hope EDM loses — and loses some more. EDM is barely in a playoff spot and after seeing them play, their defense is just a disaster. It’d be interesting if the Sharks wind up with two lottery balls. Conner Murphy, Colton Dach and Jason Dickinson all go to EDM from the Blackhawks. I’ll note the Blackhawks add a 1st and a 2nd in these deals along with Magiapane. It appears the Blackhawks will be major rivals for the Sharks over the next decade. As of now, they have five 1sts and seven 2nds in the next 3… Read more »
And would also add the ’27 1st they just traded is top 12 protected, so their ’28 first is likely tied up now in the conditions protecting the ’27 first (but haven’t seen those details yet to know for sure).
Somewhat unrelated but still somehow related in terms of future signings.
I bet Smitty gets the max term at 10 mil when it’s his time to resign likely after next year when he can actually play 80 plus games and likely get closer to 90ish points.
Celebrini should command the same term at 15 mil
and I believe that would make him the highest paid NHLer!? And rightfully so IMO 🤷🏻♂️
He will be signed as early as possible or maybe GMMG waits until after his third year!?
Thoughts on this “hometown discounts” an and personal bias notwithstanding!!??