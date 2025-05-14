SJHN Daily: Halttunen Goal Is SportsCenter’s Top Play, Mukhamadullin Close To Re-Signing?

San Jose Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen scored a goal so unusual it was SportsCenter’s Top Play.

His London Knights teammate, and fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson, told London Free Press that Halttunen has the best shot in the OHL: “He’s probably the best goal scorer in the OHL for two years now. You see the way he scores goals. It’s all over the ice, not just his shot. He makes a move and knows how to put the puck in the net.”

"He's got the best shot in the OHL. He's probably the best goal-scorer in the OHL for two years now." Sam Dickinson praised fellow @SanJoseSharks prospect Kasper Halttunen who buried a second straight hat-trick for the @LondonKnights in Game 4 🎥 pic.twitter.com/BvM4qDIJat — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 14, 2025

Halttunen has been tearing it up for the London Knights in the OHL Playoffs, with back-to-back hat tricks and 13 goals through 16 games.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

How are Filip Bystedt, Luca Cagnoni, and Collin Graf going to improve over the summer?

How will the San Jose Sharks improve their defense? It’s Mega Mailbag, Part 1!

Thomas Bordeleau reflected on his time in the Sharks’ organization…is it over?

How did Quentin Musty improve during the playoffs?

Other Sharks News…

William Eklund stopped by Team Sweden’s locker room after their World Championships win over Finland.

Will Smith is impressing at World Championships.

RG says that the Sharks and Shakir Mukhamadullin are close to a deal.

Brodie Brazil spoke to Luca Cagnoni about his season.

Which WHL prospects should the Sharks have their eyes on at this year’s Draft?

Macklin Celebrini scored for Team Canada, assisted by Sidney Crosby.

Around the NHL…

A PWHL Playoff game between the Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge went all the way to a fourth Overtime.

Nazem Kadri threw some shade at the Colorado Avalanche’s decision to trade away Mikko Rantanen.

The NHL suspended a minority owner of the Florida Panthers over “unacceptable and inappropriate” posts.

What’s going on with the New York Islanders‘ GM search?

Former San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund scored his first career playoff hat trick with the Dallas Stars.

Vegas Golden Knights face elimination.

There are new compensation thresholds for offer sheets.

Boston Bruins in the hunt for hot head coaching candidate Rick Tocchet?