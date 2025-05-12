San Jose Barracuda
Mega Mailbag I: How Should Sharks Improve Their Defense?
It’s part 1 of a mega-2025 Draft Lottery mailbag!
Part 1 will focus on how to improve the San Jose Sharks next year, especially on defense.
Part 2 will center on what the Sharks should do with the 2025 No. 2 pick.
Let’s get to the questions!
Falco5: What stats/measurables equate to a “winning” player? (3:25)
Gary To: Would any 2025 or 2026 Draft prospects make the San Jose Sharks this fall?
James R: Thoughts on Mattias Havelid? Guess on whether Joe Pavelski or Logan Couture re-join the Sharks as development coaches or front office staff?
Brucellus: Should Sharks trade for…Erik Karlsson? (23:55)
Ty Comes: What were Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s Draft Combine interviews with the Sharks like?
SJShorky: Are there any goalies worth grabbing in the 2025 Draft? Thoughts on Tom Willander?
Connor: Why are there no Draft night trades of players after they get drafted in the NHL a la the NBA?
Joshua Carey: Is there any defenseman that the San Jose Sharks could sign to an offer sheet either this year or next? (47:41)
Daniel Almaraz: Could the Sharks trade for one of the Chicago Blackhawks’ top defensive prospects?
free_slice: Of the “available” defensive trade targets, who do you like, Noah Dobson, Simon Nemec, or Brandt Clarke?
Patrick: What’s the Sharks’ best pathway to upgrading the top-four of their blueline? Trade or free agency? (1:04:45)
CeleBeauty: Who are some 2025 Draft prospects with some snarl?
Steven: If the San Jose Sharks knew how good Mackenzie Blackwood would end up being, do you think they still would have made the Yaroslav Askarov trade?
Miguel Lenhart: Should Sharks target Matt Duchene in free agency? (1:24:54)
Rothgar: Any top European free agents that Sharks can target this off-season?
Chris R: Two dream (but realistic) trades for Mike Grier this summer? Would Mario Ferraro take bottom-pairing money to re-sign with the Sharks?
Part 2 is coming soon!
