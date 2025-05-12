Mega Mailbag I: How Should Sharks Improve Their Defense?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

It’s part 1 of a mega-2025 Draft Lottery mailbag!

Part 1 will focus on how to improve the San Jose Sharks next year, especially on defense.

Part 2 will center on what the Sharks should do with the 2025 No. 2 pick.

Let’s get to the questions!

Falco5: What stats/measurables equate to a “winning” player? (3:25)

Gary To: Would any 2025 or 2026 Draft prospects make the San Jose Sharks this fall?

James R: Thoughts on Mattias Havelid? Guess on whether Joe Pavelski or Logan Couture re-join the Sharks as development coaches or front office staff?

Brucellus: Should Sharks trade for…Erik Karlsson? (23:55)

Ty Comes: What were Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s Draft Combine interviews with the Sharks like?

SJShorky: Are there any goalies worth grabbing in the 2025 Draft? Thoughts on Tom Willander?

Connor: Why are there no Draft night trades of players after they get drafted in the NHL a la the NBA?

Joshua Carey: Is there any defenseman that the San Jose Sharks could sign to an offer sheet either this year or next? (47:41)

Daniel Almaraz: Could the Sharks trade for one of the Chicago Blackhawks’ top defensive prospects?

free_slice: Of the “available” defensive trade targets, who do you like, Noah Dobson, Simon Nemec, or Brandt Clarke?

Patrick: What’s the Sharks’ best pathway to upgrading the top-four of their blueline? Trade or free agency? (1:04:45)

CeleBeauty: Who are some 2025 Draft prospects with some snarl?

Steven: If the San Jose Sharks knew how good Mackenzie Blackwood would end up being, do you think they still would have made the Yaroslav Askarov trade?

Miguel Lenhart: Should Sharks target Matt Duchene in free agency? (1:24:54)

Rothgar: Any top European free agents that Sharks can target this off-season?

Chris R: Two dream (but realistic) trades for Mike Grier this summer? Would Mario Ferraro take bottom-pairing money to re-sign with the Sharks?

