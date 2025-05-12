Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Mega Mailbag I: How Should Sharks Improve Their Defense?

Published

5 hours ago

on

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

It’s part 1 of a mega-2025 Draft Lottery mailbag!

Part 1 will focus on how to improve the San Jose Sharks next year, especially on defense.

Part 2 will center on what the Sharks should do with the 2025 No. 2 pick.

Let’s get to the questions!

Falco5: What stats/measurables equate to a “winning” player? (3:25)

Gary To: Would any 2025 or 2026 Draft prospects make the San Jose Sharks this fall?

James R: Thoughts on Mattias Havelid? Guess on whether Joe Pavelski or Logan Couture re-join the Sharks as development coaches or front office staff?

Brucellus: Should Sharks trade for…Erik Karlsson? (23:55)

Ty Comes: What were Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s Draft Combine interviews with the Sharks like?

SJShorky: Are there any goalies worth grabbing in the 2025 Draft? Thoughts on Tom Willander?

Connor: Why are there no Draft night trades of players after they get drafted in the NHL a la the NBA?

Joshua Carey: Is there any defenseman that the San Jose Sharks could sign to an offer sheet either this year or next? (47:41)

Daniel Almaraz: Could the Sharks trade for one of the Chicago Blackhawks’ top defensive prospects?

free_slice: Of the “available” defensive trade targets, who do you like, Noah Dobson, Simon Nemec, or Brandt Clarke?

Patrick: What’s the Sharks’ best pathway to upgrading the top-four of their blueline? Trade or free agency? (1:04:45)

CeleBeauty: Who are some 2025 Draft prospects with some snarl?

Steven: If the San Jose Sharks knew how good Mackenzie Blackwood would end up being, do you think they still would have made the Yaroslav Askarov trade?

Miguel Lenhart: Should Sharks target Matt Duchene in free agency? (1:24:54)

Rothgar: Any top European free agents that Sharks can target this off-season?

Chris R: Two dream (but realistic) trades for Mike Grier this summer? Would Mario Ferraro take bottom-pairing money to re-sign with the Sharks?

Part 2 is coming soon!

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating