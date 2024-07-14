Bailey Shares Good Reason for Players To Sign With Sharks/Barracuda

Justin Bailey might have a tough time breaking camp with the San Jose Sharks.

But one thing that he knows, based on last year — if he’s playing well with the Barracuda, the Sharks will notice.

That’s the advantage of practicing where you play: The Cuda play at Tech CU Arena, literally next door to where the Sharks practice.

This is a reason why Bailey chose to re-sign with the San Jose organization, for one year and $800K ($375K in the AHL), despite the off-season additions of prospective bottom-six forwards Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, and Carl Grundstrom, all in line to be ahead of Bailey on the depth chart.

“I like a lot of the things that come with the San Jose Sharks organization…The ability, if you are in the minors, you have the GM and the assistant GM and coaches watching practice, watching games,” Bailey said. “I’ve been other places where, you’re playing really good in the minors and nobody’s seeing you and guys are getting called up over you, and you’re wondering what’s going on?”

The Sharks, on the other hand, noticed the PTO’s strong training camp and terrific start to the Barracuda campaign last year, converting him to a full-time NHL’er by late November.

The 29-year-old ended up suiting up for a career-high 59 NHL contests, contributing five goals and nine assists in an energy role.

Bailey spoke on Friday, sharing what he’s been working on this summer, the competition that he’s going to face in camp, and more about why he chose to re-sign with the San Jose Sharks.

Bailey, on what he’s been working on this summer:

Just been working on things that I identified during the season that were kind of summer things. Obviously getting as strong as possible.

Being stronger over pucks, knowing that come camp time, you want to hit the ground running and make a good impression on the new faces.

Bailey, on the increased competition that he’s going to face in San Jose Sharks’ training camp:

Every year, there’s competition.

There’s young guys that had good years in the minors. Young guys that are coming up from college.

Going into my 10th year, you don’t pay too much attention to that. At the end of the day, I got to come into camp, and do what I did last year.

Last year, I came in on a PTO, came in with no expectations of anything. At the end of the day, my game will speak for itself, my speed, my size, and my ability to forecheck, backcheck, and honestly, be one of the hardest-working guys out there.

Obviously, I see what’s going on, I see the additions, at the end of the day, additions to the team will make the team better.

Bailey, on why he chose to come back to the San Jose Sharks:

I think for me, familiarity was something that I liked. There was other offers out there. But at the end of the day, my goal is to play in the NHL and continue to have an impact at that level.

I like a lot of the things that come with the San Jose Sharks organization. The ability to have ex-players there on a daily basis. The ability, if you are in the minors, you have the GM and the assistant GM and coaches watching practice, watching games.

I’ve been other places where, you’re playing really good in the minors and nobody’s seeing you and guys are getting called up over you, and you’re wondering what’s going on?