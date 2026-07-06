Joshua Ravensbergen is excited to take his next step.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 30 pick just enjoyed an outstanding season, winning WHL Goaltender of the Year for the Prince George Cougars. He’s now taking his talents to premier NCAA program Michigan State.

At his second development camp, Ravensbergen shared what he and development coach Ryan Miller worked on last year, his excitement to join MSU, when he wants to turn pro, a flaw in his game, and rooming with fellow San Jose Sharks goalie prospect Christian Kirsch.

Joshua Ravensbergen, on how he feels at San Jose Sharks development camp this year:

I feel like my posture is a lot better. I feel like my core is a lot stronger. Just overall, a little stronger, a little more structured. Seeing the puck a little easier too. So, I feel like I grew a lot over the last year.

Ravensbergen, on what he took from last year’s camp:

Me and Miller worked a lot on posture. Just trying to get my chest up a little bit, strengthen my core, and found that helped a lot of my game. I was able to access pucks a little better and felt like that helped me last year.

Ravensbergen, on the jump to Michigan State next season:

I’m super-excited. Their strength program seems, [from] what I’ve heard, it’s really good. Unbelievable facilities, great coaching staff. To [have] a guy like Trey [Augustine] go there before me, I figured they’ve got to be doing something right to get that guy. So, I’m looking forward to going there, and hopefully it’ll be a lot of fun.

Ravensbergen, on if he would go one-and-done at MSU before heading to pro hockey:

Just depends on how I’m feeling. If I [have] a really good year and I feel like I’m ready, then I want to make that jump. But if I feel like I still need another year to get stronger, improve on a couple of things, then I’ll do that.

Ravensbergen, on the decision for young CHL players to decide to play college hockey:

It’s just less games. If you feel like you need to get stronger, it’s something like I feel like I can improve a little bit on that, it’s something you might look into. Just not playing as much, just playing on the weekend. More time to work out and really work on things you want to improve on in practice, so I think that’s why a lot of young guys are going there.

Ravensbergen, on his puck handling and how it needs to improve.

Not great, something I need to work on, for sure. I think it’s getting there, but I’d say it’s on the lower-end. So, something I need to keep working [on].

Just everything. Picking pucks up, being a little more aware where my [defensemen] are, [and] help my team break out a little easier. So, adds something to work on.

Ravensbergen, on his dev camp roommate Christian Kirsch:

Great guy, works hard, good teammate too. It’s fun rooming with him. Got to watch him a little bit. Memorial Cup, had a great run there, had a great season. It’s fun being around those guys, talk a little goalie.