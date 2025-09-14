Connect with us

Ravensbergen on Golfing With Carey Price, Why NCAA Possibility Next Year (+)

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Derek Bahn

Josh Ravensbergen has golfed with Carey Price.

The 2025 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick shared that fun fact in a sit-down with San Jose Hockey Now at Rookie Faceoff. The 6-foot-5 goaltender also talked about practicing with Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard in North Vancouver over the summer, and more.

