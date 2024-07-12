Becher on Why It Took Sharks So Long To Rebuild, Celebrini Effect

Jonathan Becher joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

The San Jose Sharks’ president talks about the Macklin Celebrini effect and why it took the Sharks so long to embrace the rebuild.

But before we get to Becher (1:09:57), Sheng and Keegan talk about Celebrini signing his ELC.

Where does Celebrini fit into the San Jose Sharks’ line-up? What are our too early predictions for how many points that Celebrini scores in his rookie campaign? Who wins the 2025 Calder Trophy? (1:50)

Ty Emberson also signed…does Emberson take a top-four defenseman job on the Sharks by the end of the season? GM Mike Grier hasn’t added any blueliners via free agency, is that a sign of his confidence in younger D like Emberson, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Henry Thrun? (36:26)

Finally, we turn our focus on the San Jose Barracuda: Why did Nathan Todd leave? How impressive were GM Joe Will’s free agent signings? (51:29)

And now, Becher! (1:09:57)

Three years ago, the San Jose Sharks seemed unwilling to go into a rebuild. Behind the scenes, what’s changed in recent seasons, that the Sharks now embrace a rebuild? (1:11:00)

How has owner Hasso Plattner’s attitude changed about rebuilding? (1:13:47)

Two decisions about the same player seem to speak to that shift of attitude? In Mar. 2022, the Sharks re-signed Tomas Hertl for eight years. Two years later, the Sharks traded him. (1:15:14)

Plattner was recently spotted at the Jul. 4 prospects scrimmage: How much more involved is Hasso with the Sharks now? (1:17:22)

What’s the Macklin Celebrini effect on the Sharks, from the Draft Party to jersey sales to prospects scrimmage attendance to more? (1:19:26)

What’s so valuable about having so many San Jose Sharks alumni back with the organization? (1:29:26)

Sheng has one more Hertl question for Becher. (1:32:38)

What’s going on with the Sharks’ SAP Center management agreement? Becher said the terms change unfavorably against the Sharks on Jul. 1, 2025. What does that mean for how long the Sharks will play at SAP Center? (1:33:57)

Finally, there’s an ongoing lawsuit against the Sharks, Sharks Ice, and former Jr. Sharks coach Kevin Whitmer for failing to follow proper procedures to protect Jr. Sharks players from alleged pedophile Whitmer. What’s the latest on the lawsuit? (1:39:00)

Becher urges fans to get Joe Thornton retirement jersey tickets now — they’re selling fast! — and shares that there will also be a Legends alumni game for Jumbo. (1:40:00)

