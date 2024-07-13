SJHN Daily: Pavelski 2nd in Celebrity Golf Tournament, Gadjovich Gets His Name on Cup

Congratulations, Jonah Gadjovich!

Even though Gadjovich didn’t automatically qualify, the Florida Panthers were able to petition to get his name on the Stanley Cup.

Per Florida Hockey Now, the “Panthers had to petition the NHL to add players who did not hit the qualifying 41 games or an appearance in at least one Stanley Cup Final [game].”

Gadjovich, who skated for the San Jose Sharks from 2021 to 2023, played in 39 regular season games.

Ex-Sharks Steven Lorentz and Paul Fenton (now a Panthers scout) also got their names carved onto the silver chalice.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

San Jose Sharks president Jonathan Becher talks about the Macklin Celebrini effect on business and why it took the franchise so long to commence the rebuild.

The San Jose Barracuda have released their 2024-25 schedule.

Ty Dellandrea talks about what Joe Pavelski means to him and the opportunity now with the San Jose Sharks.

New Sharks assistant GM Ryane Clowe shares what brought him back to San Jose.

Other Sharks News…

Old friend Erik Fowle thinks that the San Jose Sharks might have missed the opportunity to lock up Ty Emberson for longer than one year.

Christian Ehrhoff retires…again.

Joe Pavelski is in second place at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe. Check out NBC Sharks for highlights! The final day of the tournament is on Sunday.

What a shot by Pavelski 😮 pic.twitter.com/UBQxHYMMsr — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) July 12, 2024

Compared to other teams, how much are the San Jose Sharks traveling in 2024-25?

Watch the prospects cook, literally, at development camp!

Brodie Brazil chats with Ryane Clowe.

Around the NHL…

Kyle Dubas admits a big mistake that he made back in Toronto.

Ryan Suter signs with the St. Louis Blues, what’s that mean for their roster?

Seamus Casey shares why his signing was delayed.

What are some of the best things that have been eaten out of the Stanley Cup?

Was the 2025 Draft supposed to go to the Colorado Avalanche?

Here’s a fantastic breakdown of the AHL development/veteran rule.

Goodbye CapFriendly, long live Puckpedia!

Grading Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams’s off-season.

Former NHL player Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with CTE.

Barry Trotz talks about the advantage of being a GM in a tax-free state.