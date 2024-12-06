Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Landon Marleau Signs, Jon Cooper Praises Sharks

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Powell River Kings

“People probably looked at San Jose thinking maybe a non-playoff team, and what I’ve seen so far, it’s quite the contrary.”

That was one of a few compliments given by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Granted, the San Jose Sharks probably didn’t impress him much after an 8-1 loss.

But one game, however one-sided, doesn’t take away from San Jose’s 10-7-3 rally after a 0-7-2 start.

Cooper, one of the most successful coaches in the NHL, became the latest opponent to heap praise on the Sharks, joining people such as Jim Hiller and Travis Green who have also been very complimentary of the rebuilding organization.

Cooper then continued, speaking about exactly what has stood out to him about the San Jose Sharks so far this season:

Hopefully, the Sharks have a better showing next time against the Lightning on Jan. 2 at SAP Center.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

On the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: Should the San Jose Sharks have acquired David Jiricek?

Mikael Granlund will be the Sharks’ sole participant in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund were snubbed by Sweden.

Ryan Warsofsky and Spencer Carbery spoke about their friendship.

Klim Kostin‘s teammates have supported him during his recent difficult stretch.

William Eklund blasted a Swedish newspaper.

Vitek Vanecek is unhappy with Czechia being left out of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Other Sharks News…

Sam Dickinson was named to the CHL Team of the Month.

Macklin Celebrini is using tactics similar to those of Connor McDavid.

Eklund is leading his draft class in points so far this season:

Justin Bailey is making an impact in the AHL:

Around the League…

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson.

Nikita Zadorov called out Lucas Raymond.

Casey Mittlestadt is in a slump for the Avalanche.

The Tkachuk brothers will be reunited on Team USA.

Patrik Laine is off to a hot start since returning to the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor McDavid was honored for reaching 1000 points. His dog Lenny stole the show:

Petr Mrazek is enjoying his time with the Blackhawks.

1 Comment
Joseph

Amazing that McDavid has already surpassed 1000 points. He could end up second behind Gretzky.

0
Reply

Sharks Team & Cap Info