SJHN Daily: Landon Marleau Signs, Jon Cooper Praises Sharks

“People probably looked at San Jose thinking maybe a non-playoff team, and what I’ve seen so far, it’s quite the contrary.”

That was one of a few compliments given by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Granted, the San Jose Sharks probably didn’t impress him much after an 8-1 loss.

But one game, however one-sided, doesn’t take away from San Jose’s 10-7-3 rally after a 0-7-2 start.

Cooper, one of the most successful coaches in the NHL, became the latest opponent to heap praise on the Sharks, joining people such as Jim Hiller and Travis Green who have also been very complimentary of the rebuilding organization.

#GoBolts HC Jon Cooper had lots of compliments about the Sharks ahead of tonight: "People probably looked at San Jose thinking maybe a non-playoff team, and what I've seen so far, it's quite the contrary. They have some wonderful young talent coming up. And I think Celebrini has… — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) December 5, 2024

Cooper then continued, speaking about exactly what has stood out to him about the San Jose Sharks so far this season:

More from #GoBolts HC Cooper on the Sharks and their recent stretch (4-1 last 5 GP): "You look at a player like Granlund who's playing in the Four Nations tournament and is a heck of a player in this league. I don't know what line you say he's on, but if he's slot in the second… — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) December 5, 2024

Hopefully, the Sharks have a better showing next time against the Lightning on Jan. 2 at SAP Center.

On the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: Should the San Jose Sharks have acquired David Jiricek?

Mikael Granlund will be the Sharks’ sole participant in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund were snubbed by Sweden.

Ryan Warsofsky and Spencer Carbery spoke about their friendship.

Klim Kostin‘s teammates have supported him during his recent difficult stretch.

William Eklund blasted a Swedish newspaper.

Vitek Vanecek is unhappy with Czechia being left out of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Sam Dickinson was named to the CHL Team of the Month.

Macklin Celebrini is using tactics similar to those of Connor McDavid.

Eklund is leading his draft class in points so far this season:

hey so uh William Eklund leads the 2021 NHL Draft in points #TheFutureIsTeal — Nathan "Grav" Murdock (@NathanGraviteh) December 4, 2024

We are thrilled to announce the signing of forward Landon Marleau! Landon is the son of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau who holds the record for the most games played in NHL history! We would like to welcome Landon and the Marleau family to Powell River#CrowntheKings👑 pic.twitter.com/2gHSJmwz5B — Powell River Kings (@BCHLKings) December 5, 2024

Justin Bailey is making an impact in the AHL:

Congrats on 250 Bails!🎉 pic.twitter.com/PGFN9uUbPA — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 5, 2024

The 'Cuda and San Jose Foos are looking to bring holiday cheer to the San Jose community! Bring NEW TOYS to the Toy Drive at the Sharks Ice main entrance from 9am-6pm until December 12th🏎️ *Note: Toys can not be collected on December 8th pic.twitter.com/uUjpHUZ6nB — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 5, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson.

Nikita Zadorov called out Lucas Raymond.

Casey Mittlestadt is in a slump for the Avalanche.

The Tkachuk brothers will be reunited on Team USA.

Patrik Laine is off to a hot start since returning to the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor McDavid was honored for reaching 1000 points. His dog Lenny stole the show:

Connor McDavid's dog Lenny was part of his 1000 points ceremony and was the star of the show 🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/U5D2mtR0WK — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2024

Petr Mrazek is enjoying his time with the Blackhawks.