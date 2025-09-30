Pre-Season Preview/Lines #3: Klingberg Healthy, Skarek To Make Sharks Debut

John Klingberg appears to be healthy.

Klingberg, 33, had missed regular training camp since Sept. 21, when he suffered an upper-body injury during the San Jose Sharks’ pre-season debut.

The veteran defenseman returned to practice on Sunday, sporting an orange no-contact jersey.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander practiced again on Monday, paired with regular training camp partner Nick Leddy, this time in a regular jersey, per Curtis Pashelka

The Sharks are counting on Klingberg to run the top power play unit and help break the puck out consistently in a probable top-four role this season.

So hopefully this upper-body injury, which head coach Ryan Warsofsky says is not related to the hip issues that have dogged Klingberg over the last half-decade, is just a small speedbump to a renaissance campaign for the once-premier puckmover, who’s played just 25 regular season games the last two years.

San Jose Sharks (1-1-0)

The Sharks will be playing a very young group tonight (Cam Lund and Jake Furlong will be scratched):

Game group is on the right. A younger group, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/mYYBPspodP — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 29, 2025

Per the Mercury News and Sharks Hockey Digest, Jakub Skarek will start, but Gabriel Carriere will come in about midway into the game.

#SJSharks lines for the game group:

Regenda-Ostapchuk-Dellandrea

Halttunen-Kurashev-Afanasyev

Olausson-Bowers-Wahlstrom

Laberge-Gaudette-Cardwell Cagnoni-Desharnais

Mukhamadullin-Liljegren

Hache-Clayton — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 29, 2025

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-0)

Ducks have seven defensemen listed on their roster for tonight’s preseason matchup against the Sharks. Stian Solberg was out late with Mintyukov, Helleson and Luneau, so believe he will be the healthy scratch. D pairings tonight will likely be:

2-7

51-65

60-74#FlyTogether https://t.co/C00IDitj2Z — Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) September 29, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks at 7 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on San Jose Sharks digital platforms. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.