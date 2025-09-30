Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Pre-Season Preview/Lines #3: Klingberg Healthy, Skarek To Make Sharks Debut

7 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

John Klingberg appears to be healthy.

Klingberg, 33, had missed regular training camp since Sept. 21, when he suffered an upper-body injury during the San Jose Sharks’ pre-season debut.

The veteran defenseman returned to practice on Sunday, sporting an orange no-contact jersey.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander practiced again on Monday, paired with regular training camp partner Nick Leddy, this time in a regular jersey, per Curtis Pashelka

The Sharks are counting on Klingberg to run the top power play unit and help break the puck out consistently in a probable top-four role this season.

So hopefully this upper-body injury, which head coach Ryan Warsofsky says is not related to the hip issues that have dogged Klingberg over the last half-decade, is just a small speedbump to a renaissance campaign for the once-premier puckmover, who’s played just 25 regular season games the last two years.

San Jose Sharks (1-1-0)

The Sharks will be playing a very young group tonight (Cam Lund and Jake Furlong will be scratched):

Per the Mercury News and Sharks Hockey Digest, Jakub Skarek will start, but Gabriel Carriere will come in about midway into the game.

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-0)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks at 7 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on San Jose Sharks digital platforms. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Clark

Will be a rough one tonight, Ducks playing many of their regulars. GO SHARKS!

1
Reply
jrauh

It’s exhibition, relax.

-1
Reply

