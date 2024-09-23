Sharks Announce 2024 Legends Game, Pavelski To Attend Thornton Jersey Retirement Weekend

Joe Pavelski is coming back to San Jose.

Well, for a couple nights.

The San Jose Sharks have announced the expected attendees for Joe Thornton’s jersey retirement weekend. Thornton’s No. 19 will be retired by the Sharks on Nov. 23, before a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The just-retired Pavelski, along with ex-San Jose Sharks stars like Dan Boyle, Jonathan Cheechoo, Patrick Marleau, and Evgeni Nabokov should be there.

Per the San Jose Sharks, Mark Bell, Rob Blake, Brian Boucher, Dan Boyle, Mike Brown, Jonathan Cheechoo, Ryane Clowe, Rob Davison, Jason Demers, Andrew Desjardins, Nils Ekman, T.J. Galiardi, Mike Grier, Micheal Haley, Scott Hannan, Dany Heatley, Kent Huskins, Patrick Marleau, Jamie McGinn, Kyle McLaren, Torrey Mitchell, Douglas Murray, Evgeni Nabokov, Scott Nichol, Scott Parker, Joe Pavelski, Tom Pederson, Mike Ricci, Patrick Rissmiller, Craig Rivet, John Scott, Alexei Semenov, Devin Setoguchi, James Sheppard, Mark Smith, Alex Stalock, Scott Thornton, Raffi Torres, and Tommy Wingels are among those expected to attend.

In honor of Jumbo’s jersey retirement, the night before, Tech CU Arena will host the 2024 Sharks Legends Game, an alumni exhibition honoring Thornton, at 6:30 PM.

Exact Sharks Legends Game line-ups will be announced closer to Nov. 22.

Check out all the details for the events, including ticket information, here.