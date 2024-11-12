Sharks, City of San Jose Announce Joe Thornton Jersey Retirement Festivities

“Joe Thornton Day” is rapidly approaching, and it’s not just his jersey retirement night on Nov. 23.

The San Jose Sharks are going all-out to honor the 2005-06 Hart Trophy winner and fans will be able to attend a few events over the course of the weekend.

First, on Thursday, Nov. 21, Thornton will be honored at San Jose City Hall as the City of San Jose officially declares Nov. 23 “Joe Thornton Day.” The city proclamation will take place at 3 PM and will include a flag-raising ceremony.

The following night, the San Jose Sharks will hold their 2024 Legends Game at Tech CU Arena. Thornton will take the ice with many of his former teammates. Some of those who are expected to participate include Patrick Marleau, Joe Pavelski, Dan Boyle, Dany Heatley, and Evgeni Nabokov. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM, and there are still tickets for sale.

Finally, on the day of the jersey retirement ceremony, the San Jose Sharks have a busy schedule. Jumbofest, a street rally for the occasion, will begin at 11 AM. Thornton, his family, and other Sharks alumni will walk the teal carpet as they enter SAP Center starting at 12:15 PM. The pregame ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 inside the SAP Center, with the game against the Buffalo Sabres scheduled to begin at 5 PM.

Don’t miss out! There are still tickets available for this special night.