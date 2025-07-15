Sharks Officially Hire Joe Thornton, Announce Other Hockey Ops Changes

The San Jose Sharks have (officially) landed Joe Thornton.

After a couple years of “Jumbo” unofficially helping the Sharks in various capacities, from on-the-ice coaching at development camp to putting up 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini in his home, the organization has announced that Thornton is being hired as Player Development Coach/Hockey Operations Advisor.

Besides Thornton, the San Jose Sharks announced a bevy of additions and changes to their hockey operations staff on Tuesday.

Hockey Operations Additions:

Joe Thornton – Player Development Coach/Hockey Operations Advisor

Owen Hixon – Equipment Manager Assistant

New Roles & Titles:

Charlie Townsend – Director of Hockey Operations

AJ Bernstein – Hockey Operations, Strategy and Data Analyst

Dylan Finan – Hockey Operations, Scouting Coordinator

Jon Hull – Head USA Amateur Scout

Tim LeRoy – Assistant Equipment Manager

Thomas Vanek – Hockey Operations Advisor

Thornton is one of two San Jose Sharks players to have his jersey retired, along with fellow development coach Patrick Marleau. Thornton is also headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall.

Hixon has been Assistant Equipment Manager for Arizona State for the last four seasons.

Townsend is entering his 13th season with the organization; he was Director of Hockey Projects and Analytics for the last two years.

It will be Bernstein’s fourth season with the San Jose Sharks, he’s been Analyst, Hockey Projects and Analytics for the last three seasons.

Finan is coming into his fifth season with the Sharks. He was a scout with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL from 2019-20 through 2022-23.

It’s Hull’s seventh year with the Sharks. He was 2015-16 USHL General Manager of the Year with the Lincoln Stars.

LeRoy was the San Jose Barracuda’s head equipment manager during the 2024-25 campaign. From 2000 to 2022, he held the same title with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Two-time 40-goal scorer Vanek was a scout for the San Jose Sharks the last two seasons.

There’s a great story about LeRoy being forced to be a back-up for a minor league game after Artrus Irbe was called up by the San Jose Sharks.