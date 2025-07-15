San Jose Sharks
Sharks Officially Hire Joe Thornton, Announce Other Hockey Ops Changes
The San Jose Sharks have (officially) landed Joe Thornton.
After a couple years of “Jumbo” unofficially helping the Sharks in various capacities, from on-the-ice coaching at development camp to putting up 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini in his home, the organization has announced that Thornton is being hired as Player Development Coach/Hockey Operations Advisor.
Besides Thornton, the San Jose Sharks announced a bevy of additions and changes to their hockey operations staff on Tuesday.
Hockey Operations Additions:
Joe Thornton – Player Development Coach/Hockey Operations Advisor
Owen Hixon – Equipment Manager Assistant
New Roles & Titles:
Charlie Townsend – Director of Hockey Operations
AJ Bernstein – Hockey Operations, Strategy and Data Analyst
Dylan Finan – Hockey Operations, Scouting Coordinator
Jon Hull – Head USA Amateur Scout
Tim LeRoy – Assistant Equipment Manager
Thomas Vanek – Hockey Operations Advisor
Thornton is one of two San Jose Sharks players to have his jersey retired, along with fellow development coach Patrick Marleau. Thornton is also headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall.
Hixon has been Assistant Equipment Manager for Arizona State for the last four seasons.
Townsend is entering his 13th season with the organization; he was Director of Hockey Projects and Analytics for the last two years.
It will be Bernstein’s fourth season with the San Jose Sharks, he’s been Analyst, Hockey Projects and Analytics for the last three seasons.
Finan is coming into his fifth season with the Sharks. He was a scout with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL from 2019-20 through 2022-23.
It’s Hull’s seventh year with the Sharks. He was 2015-16 USHL General Manager of the Year with the Lincoln Stars.
LeRoy was the San Jose Barracuda’s head equipment manager during the 2024-25 campaign. From 2000 to 2022, he held the same title with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Two-time 40-goal scorer Vanek was a scout for the San Jose Sharks the last two seasons.
Find out more about these hires and promotions here!
There’s a great story about LeRoy being forced to be a back-up for a minor league game after Artrus Irbe was called up by the San Jose Sharks.
Ok, don’t try to pretend to me that Dylan Finan has ever watched a hockey game in his life. I can make that face in a photo just as well as he can. I should work for the team, not him.
I wonder what the role consists of. To me, “Scouting Coordinator” could mean that he coordinates scouts by running zoom calls and planning who’s gonna travel to what hockey event and for how long. Like a retail manager setting schedules n stuff. I don’t know, I just imagine people with fancy titles not actually doing much more than the average low wage worker
Know you’re kidding, but wanted to speak up for Dylan. Has watched plenty of games. If you read the linked team press release, he was part of the Sharks PR for a couple years, so worked with him there. During that time, he was also working in analytics for the USHL Dubuque team and video scouting for them too. Tons of passion for the game. And as Pescadito suggests, his role is closer to that of a coordinator. Dylan also helped put together the team big book that the organization uses for the Draft, their scouting bible with their rankings… Read more »
Everybody can feel good about Jumbo getting a formal role with the team, but I think the scouting and hockey ops roles are what will determine the future of the franchise. If we can be like the Dallas or Tampa and find studs in the low 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rounds, then this will be a powerhouse team for a long time to come. I hope Grier is hiring and retaining the right people.
yup. Said it from day 1 of the GMMG era. His legacy will be mostly determined by his drafting and what he does with draft picks. So far, so good. A bit of lottery luck, but mostly, he’s been good. The piece we don’t know much about is the pro scouting side of things. There’s actually a pretty good sample size, but its less clear what he’s been trying to find. Duclair, Hoffman, Kunin, Liljegren among the not so good. Rutta and Ceci, kind of a push. Modest results, but they came with limited expectations On the plus side, Toffoli,… Read more »
I always liked Thomas Vanek so I just think it’s kinda cool he works for the team. It balances out Doug Weight, who I really did not like when he played. Vanek scored my favorite shootout goal. He just did some weird stuff with his stick blade all around the puck as he glided in and then flicked it top shelf past a bewildered goalie. Stuck with me for some reason. I already liked him before that though. There are a lot of long-serving equipment managers in the league. Columbus saw fit to fire this Leroy guy in 2022 after… Read more »
Greir keeps on rolling an impressing me an others on his GM skills. Sharks are so fortunate to have an Thanks Mike for bringing the stud enforcer from Toronto!! At 74 I’m sticking my sunken chest out little further!! Keep up Mike!!
