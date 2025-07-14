Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Pavelski Wins Celebrity Golf Tourney, Kovalenko Signs in KHL

Published

12 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Joe Pavelski is a champion.

After finishing on the podium at the last two American Century Championships, Pavelski got the monkey off his back. His eagle on hole-18 in Lake Tahoe gave him the win and the $150,000 grand prize.

The former San Jose Sharks captain was one of many athletes competing in this annual event this weekend, including runner-up John Smoltz, Jerry Rice, Stephen Curry, Tony Romo, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, and Charles Barkley.

Fellow NHL’ers TJ Oshie and Matthew Tkachuk also played.

After his win, the Sharks legend announced he will be back next year…at the golf tournament, that is. Congratulations, Pav!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What will Ryan Reaves‘s role be next season?

Mike Grier shares his thoughts on veteran forward additions Reaves and Jeff Skinner…what’s he got up his sleeve?

The San Jose Sharks sign goalie Jakub Skarek.

The Sharks dealt young defenseman Henry Thrun.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Nikolai Kovalenko signed a two-year deal in the KHL.

Scott Sabourin signs with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

William Espy is leaving San Jose Hockey Now to covering the the San Jose Sharks with The Hockey News.

AROUND THE NHL…

What caused the Florida Panthers‘ meteoric rise?

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquire a Calder Cup-winning goalie.

Who do fans believe are the five best NHL forwards?

The Detroit Red Wings lose their top AHL points scorer.

Do the New York Islanders have their opening night defensive pairings already set?

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will captain France at the 2026 Olympics.

Who is the next Colorado Avalanche third-line center?

Ex-NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky goes viral in golf course fight video.

Darren Dreger reports that the NHL will continue with the decentralized draft.

Who is the next great Vegas Golden Knights underdog success?

Related Topics:
10 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

Cool, that new AHL rule will take effect just in time to not matter for the Sharks. 🙄

4
Reply
kads

Dickinson can’t seem to buy a break with the silly rules changing all around him. His solution to the problem seems to have been well thought out, though. Get really, really good and make none of it matter because you’re playing in the NHL and that’s that.

5
Reply
David Gotlieb

Could help Misa out. Now he wont have to scramble to find a NCAA roll if he doesn’t make the team this year

0
Reply
Joseph

How so?

0
Reply
Fin Coe

The Decentralized Draft’s Yak Shack: Bringing you the smallest talk in the biggest moments. Now with even longer lag times.

1
Reply
Zeke

no kidding

0
Reply
downriver

Kovalenko to CSKA? Not a good time to be joining the Russian army!

0
Reply
kads

I think hockey is considered service to your country. Like seriously.

0
Reply
Joseph

It does technically fulfill their military service, and mobilizing professional athletes to the front would be a huge PR blow to a dictatorial regime that relies on maintaining a very specific image. But still…he’s just voluntarily committed to an army controlled by a crazy person. So I guess you never really know.

0
Reply
Zeke

Congrats Pavelski. Or as the local media covered it, Steph Curry finishes 5th.

3
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating