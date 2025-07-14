SJHN Daily: Pavelski Wins Celebrity Golf Tourney, Kovalenko Signs in KHL

Joe Pavelski is a champion.

After finishing on the podium at the last two American Century Championships, Pavelski got the monkey off his back. His eagle on hole-18 in Lake Tahoe gave him the win and the $150,000 grand prize.

JOE PAVELSKI. WALK-OFF EAGLE TO WIN IT. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Clze1Z375h — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 13, 2025

The former San Jose Sharks captain was one of many athletes competing in this annual event this weekend, including runner-up John Smoltz, Jerry Rice, Stephen Curry, Tony Romo, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, and Charles Barkley.

Fellow NHL’ers TJ Oshie and Matthew Tkachuk also played.

After his win, the Sharks legend announced he will be back next year…at the golf tournament, that is. Congratulations, Pav!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What will Ryan Reaves‘s role be next season?

Mike Grier shares his thoughts on veteran forward additions Reaves and Jeff Skinner…what’s he got up his sleeve?

The San Jose Sharks sign goalie Jakub Skarek.

The Sharks dealt young defenseman Henry Thrun.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Nikolai Kovalenko signed a two-year deal in the KHL.

Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Skinner are teammates once again with the @SanJoseSharks. ❤️ (📸: @EdmontonOilers) pic.twitter.com/Zr5fNYUpNr — NHL (@NHL) July 11, 2025

Scott Sabourin signs with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

William Espy is leaving San Jose Hockey Now to covering the the San Jose Sharks with The Hockey News.

I am happy to finally welcome my friend Klim Kostin to our company.

I am confident in that we will help Klim reach new heights. We will be representing him both in the NHL and in the KHL pic.twitter.com/HXt9IWZI9c — Shumi Babaev Agency (@BabayevShumi) July 12, 2025

AROUND THE NHL…

What caused the Florida Panthers‘ meteoric rise?

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquire a Calder Cup-winning goalie.

New criteria for emergency backup goaltenders (EBUGs) has been introduced in the new CBA. Teams will also be required to submit a designated EBUG 48 hours before the start of season, and 24 hours before a game 🥅 (h/t @wyshynski) pic.twitter.com/BU5QyOJg4q — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 11, 2025

Who do fans believe are the five best NHL forwards?

The Detroit Red Wings lose their top AHL points scorer.

Do the New York Islanders have their opening night defensive pairings already set?

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will captain France at the 2026 Olympics.

Sources say a new provision in the CBA will allow each #NHL team to place one 19-year-old CHL player in the #AHL per season. One per organization per season and 18-year-olds are ineligible. Begins in 2026-27 season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 10, 2025

Who is the next Colorado Avalanche third-line center?

Ex-NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky goes viral in golf course fight video.

Darren Dreger reports that the NHL will continue with the decentralized draft.

Who is the next great Vegas Golden Knights underdog success?