SJHN Daily: Pavelski Sets Unfortunate Playoff Record

Joe Pavelski has just set an unfortunate NHL record.

Good thing for him, he might not hold this record for long.

On Thursday, Pavelski and his Dallas Stars dropped Game One of the Western Conference Finals, 3-2 in OT, to the Edmonton Oilers. That was Pavelski’s 196th playoff game, setting the record for most post-season appearances without a Stanley Cup.

Of course, Pavelski played the bulk of those games with the San Jose Sharks, 134 to be exact.

Naturally, long-time Sharks Patrick Marleau (195) and Joe Thornton (187) are right behind Pavelski for this ignominious honor.

But unlike Jumbo and Patty, Pav still has a chance to change the narrative. Even though the Stars lost Game One, they’re still arguably the deepest team of the four remaining Stanley Cup contenders.

There’s no doubt who most San Jose Sharks fans are cheering for to hoist the Cup next month!

What type of player should the San Jose Sharks target this off-season?

Craig Button chats about who the Sharks should pick at No. 14, how much he loves Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Ozzy Wiesblatt says he’s getting more opportunity in his loan to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Mikael Granlund‘s suspension mattered in the World Championships — Finland dropped a 2-1 OT quarterfinals game to Sweden.

Meanwhile, Jan Rutta and his Czechia side topped Sweden 7-3 in the semi-finals today…but Rutta will be suspended for the gold medal game. Czechia will take on Switzerland on May 26 for the gold.

Jan Rutta elbowed Isac Lundstrom in the head. The officials chatted about it but no penalty. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/pkXrHceukn — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 25, 2024

Pavelski appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show”:

How did the Stars steal Wyatt Johnston in the 2021 Draft?

Barclay Goodrow scored in OT to help the New York Rangers tie their Eastern Conference Finals 1-1.

The Florida Panthers remain confident though.

The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders make a curious swap of 2024 first-round picks a good month before the Draft. Is this a precursor for another move by the Hawks?

Eric Tulsky ascends to interim Carolina Hurricanes GM.

Manny Malhotra has been tapped to become the Abbotsford Canucks’ next head coach.

Gabriel Landeskog hopes to return next year.

Scott Arniel hired as coach of the Winnipeg Jets, replaces retired Rick Bowness.