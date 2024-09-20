SJHN Daily: Pavelski at Penguins’ Practice, Sharks Reveal Center Ice Logo

Joe Pavelski at Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice?!

Penguins beat reporters spotted the just-retired San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars legend at Pittsburgh training camp.

Who knows if it means anything — I’m sure both San Jose and Dallas would welcome Pavelski into their line-ups or front office, and probably Pittsburgh too — but Pavelski has good reason to be in Pennsylvania, regardless.

Sean Shapiro noted that Pavelski’s son Nathan was playing in a tournament in Pittsburgh this weekend. Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added that the tournament is a significant one, the USHL Fall Classic.

Yes, he’s old enough to play in that!

So mystery solved?

