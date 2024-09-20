Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Pavelski at Penguins’ Practice, Sharks Reveal Center Ice Logo

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Joe Pavelski at Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice?!

Penguins beat reporters spotted the just-retired San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars legend at Pittsburgh training camp.

Who knows if it means anything — I’m sure both San Jose and Dallas would welcome Pavelski into their line-ups or front office, and probably Pittsburgh too — but Pavelski has good reason to be in Pennsylvania, regardless.

Sean Shapiro noted that Pavelski’s son Nathan was playing in a tournament in Pittsburgh this weekend. Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added that the tournament is a significant one, the USHL Fall Classic.

Yes, he’s old enough to play in that!

So mystery solved?

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What’s the latest on Logan Couture‘s injury?

Macklin Celebrini describes his first NHL practice.

The Sharks name Tyler Toffoli as an alternate captain.

Barclay Goodrow doesn’t want to talk about the New York Rangers.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Congrats to Max Miller — the new Sharks correspondent for NHL.com!

The San Jose Barracuda reveal new center ice logo.

The San Jose Sharks followed suit!

Timo Meier is rooting for Kevin Labanc to stick with New Jersey Devils.

AROUND THE NHL…

Stanley Cup champion Kyle Okposo announces his retirement.

The New Jersey Devils extend Dawson Mercer.

The Utah Hockey Club will be extending Dylan Guenther.

Rutger McGroarty looks good early at Penguins training camp.

Rick Nash is the new director of hockey operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Johnson excited for big opportunity with Boston Bruins.

Will the Florida Panthers have a Stanley Cup hangover?

Jesper Wallstedt has learned a lot from Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Philadelphia Flyers will no longer share arena with 76ers.

Zeke

The economics of having an arena for an NHL team and separate arena for the NBA team in the same city are just terrible. Can’t believe the Flyers and 76ers would each have their own venue.

NYC is so large, it can pull it off. Philly isn’t NYC. heck, its actually smaller than PHX.

Zeke

Congrats to Kyle Okposo. Had some very tough times, nice to see him go out on top.

And thank goodness Sharks logo at center ice is the old style logo, ‘shark chomping on hockey stick’. Looks great. That Cali Fin was a major downgrade.

As for Pavs, maybe its just hard breaking old habits. If he sees a net, he just goes in front of it. Its instinct.

