Wilson Pays Tribute to Pavelski, Regrets Letting Him Leave Sharks
Doug Wilson wishes that he had bet on Joe Pavelski one more time.
On the occasion of Pavelski’s retirement last month, Wilson paid tribute to his 2003 seventh-round pick’s improbable career — Pavelski was the leading goal and point scorer of his draft class — and the ex-San Jose Sharks GM also reflected on letting “Captain America” walk in free agency in the summer of 2019.
“We should have found a way to get it done,” Wilson told San Jose Hockey Now. “It was a mistake.”
From the beginning, the odds were stacked against Pavelski becoming a San Jose Sharks legend. 204 prospects were selected ahead of him in the 2003 Draft. He was 5-foot-11 and not particularly fleet of foot.
“If we’re so smart, why did we wait until the seventh round to draft him?” Wilson laughed.
But it was the San Jose Sharks, led by Wilson and director of scouting Tim Burke and area amateur scout Pat Funk, and not one of the 29 other NHL teams, who took a chance on Pavelski at No. 205.
A few things, of many, made Pavelski particularly special in Wilson’s eyes.
Hind sight is always 20/20. Smart money was on keeping Kane who was a30 goal, 20 something power forward with speed over an old slow, small winger who just the season before struggled greatly and only put up 22 goals. His last year in SJ he was carried by the overall greatest offensive Sharks team in their history. He was not a play driver at that point, but an elite opportunist. One of the greatest complimentary garbage men I’ve ever seen. He did it with intelligence and smarts. He was an anomaly though. I can’t think of another player in… Read more »
Largely agree. Wilson was in both a great spot and difficult spot that offseason. It was a great spot, as the team with a healthy EK65 probably wins the Cup. So close … It was a bad spot because the roster, at fair cap value, would have been enormously over the cap and there were a bunch of expiring deals. So something had to give. I do fault him for the EK65 deal. They needed to know if he was healthy enough to merit that much money — and they were the only team with insight into his health/prognosis. There… Read more »
Yup, should have moved into a rebuild for the 21-22 season. Not sure what they could have done different though as it was a flat cap for the foreseeable future at that point.
Many were critical of the Jones and Vlasic deals. Personally I wasn’t. They frankly owed Vlasic that money for how cheap he was relative to how great he was. Ones had the look of a franchise goalie especially after the SCF season so hard to fault Wilson there. I know he had to overpay a little due to state income tax.
I agree with both of you that you couldn’t blame DW for going after it, he made more successful trades than not , and had some decent signings especially from European leagues. Haters who continues to think he destroyed the Sharks don’t understand hockey or sports I feel. He gave the Sharks prolong success, winning the Cup or not required lots of luck, and many times Sharks had none. 2019 was a missed opportunity for sure, what a deep powerhouse that was compared to some of the more successful ones years prior. The decision to keep Kane over Pavs was… Read more »
Very true. We don’t know how Hasso felt about a rebuild. From the Beecher interview before Grier was hired it might be safe to say Hasso wanted no part in a tear down rebuild.