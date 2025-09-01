6 Steps That Sharks Must Take To Return to Respectability

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

In this episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Sheng and Zubair connect from London and Minnesota to dive into latest San Jose Sharks news, including a major arena update and Michael Misa contract speculation.

They welcome guest Jesse Cohen (All The Kings Men Podcast) for a deep discussion on how the Sharks can take the next step in the rebuild — six steps back to respectability — drawing lessons from the Los Angeles Kings’ rebuild in 2006 and first playoff run in 2010 before they won the Stanley Cup in 2012.

This episode is packed with insights for San Jose Sharks fans eager to see their team rise again.

⸻

⏱️ Chapters & Timestamps

0:00 – Welcome & intros (Sheng in London, Zubair in Minnesota)

0:42 – Teasing a very exciting next episode

1:12 – Sheng’s London literary adventures & inspirations

3:20 – Music and nightlife in London (Blues Kitchen, Ain’t Nothin’ But)

4:04 – Sponsor shoutout: Bring Hockey Back

4:43 – Main topic: What steps do the San Jose Sharks need to return to the playoffs?

6:25 – Learning from the Kings’ rebuild & playoff rise

7:50 – Importance of “the next step” (before dreaming of the Stanley Cup)

8:01 – Sharks arena deal: staying in San Jose through 2051

9:44 – Arena district vision & fan experience upgrades

10:44 – Michael Misa ELC signing speculation & Carey Price trade theory

13:37 – Sharks’ contract limit challenges & cap mechanics, per Puckpedia

17:00 – What’s a fair return for taking on Price’s contract?

20:22 – Rookie Showcase & Rookie Faceoff timing for Misa?

21:11 – Canadiens’ cap situation & desperation?

22:27 – Guest intro: Jesse Cohen (All The Kings Men Podcast)

24:01 – Jesse joins: background, Sharks-Kings rivalry, health update

26:02 – Step #1 for San Jose Sharks to return to respectability: Learn To Play Defense

29:01 – Possession, forecheck, and team structure insights

31:14 – Timing & roster construction challenges for Sharks

33:40 – Importance of middle-class support players

42:00 – Step #2: Be Honest About Your Players (No Sacred Cows)

48:00 – Patrick O’Sullivan-Justin Williams trade, and honesty in evaluations

53:00 – Sunk cost fallacy & Sharks’ parallels

1:00:01 – Step #3: Don’t Underestimate Intangibles (Jarret Stoll & Matt Greene trade, Ryan Reaves debate)

1:08:04 – Step #4: Best Players Must Be Your Leaders

1:20:01 – Step #5: Unheralded Prospects Have To Make NHL Impact

1:25:02 – Timing, flexibility, and San Jose Sharks’ prospects development

1:26:17 – Jesse’s Step #6: Get Players With Something To Prove

1:33:08 – The “steering wheel” analogy: importance of depth and role players

1:39:28 – Analytics vs intangibles debate

1:42:01 – Closing thoughts: Kings vs Sharks legacy, bar battles, future of the rivalry

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.