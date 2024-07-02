Wiseman, Ulmer Will Be Among Warsofsky’s Assistant Coaches

The San Jose Sharks’ new coaching staff is coming together…literally.

On Monday, GM Mike Grier said that new head coach Ryan Warsofsky should have his new coaching staff assembled by the end of this week.

Judging by this photo, taken by the Mercury News, at development camp on Tuesday, the coaching staff has already been mostly put together.

A few interested observers pic.twitter.com/ZEAzSPX2Ub — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) July 2, 2024

Assistant coach Brian Wiseman, seen in the back, looks like he was retained, which was first reported by Jeff Marek in early June. Wiseman helped run the power play last season.

Ex-Abbotsford Canucks assistant coach Jeff Ulmer is also in the back, next to Wiseman. The Hockey News first reported that Ulmer was coming to the San Jose Sharks, but in an unknown capacity.

San Jose Hockey Now believes that Ulmer will be part of Warsofsky’s coaching staff.

Ulmer was a skills coach with the Arizona Coyotes, from 2018 to 2020. In Abbotsford, he worked with forwards and the power play, from 2021 to 2024.

That leaves an unknown third assistant coach.

Ryane Clowe was also spotted at development camp on Tuesday, a prelude to his official return to the San Jose Sharks.

Also confirmed to be returning is San Jose Sharks goaltending coach Thomas Speer, which SJHN reported in April. Speer was on the ice for development camp.