SJHN Daily: Sharks Waive Skinner, Thornton Coaching in Quebec, Marleau Makes OHL Debut

12 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutual contract termination.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Sharks in July, hoping to bounce back to the prolific goal-scorer that he was with the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes. Ultimately, that didn’t work out for the 33-year-old, as he became a regular healthy scratch and last played over a month ago, on January 11.

The six-time 30-goal scorer played in just 32 games for the San Jose Sharks, scoring six goals and tallying a total of 13 points. Importantly though, he only played in a career-low 12:21 of ice time per game.

Once he clears waivers, Skinner will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team in the NHL.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The French Olympic team, chiefly ex-Sharks nemesis Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, was amazed by Macklin Celebrini.

Meet the San Jose Sharks’ furry friends!

What would an Olympic medal mean for Pavol Regenda and Slovakia?

How has Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks adjusted to more defensive attention?

Pavol Regenda and Slovakia have won their group.

Other Sharks News…

Celebrini is thriving in the Olympics.

Patrick Marleau’s son Landon made his Ontario Hockey League debut:

Steve Kerr is cheering on Celebrini at the Olympics.

Rick Celebrini talks about about Macklin:

Kasper Halttunen scored his first pro hat trick for the Barracuda:

Around the NHL…

Penguins defenseman Matt Dumba injured in AHL game.

The Boston Bruins have been linked to the Rangers’ Vincent Trochek.

Brock Nelson shines for Team USA.

Matthew Tkachuk chirps Leon Draisaitl, goes viral.

Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard talks about learning all the time.

Hockey jerseys are taking over the streets of Milan.

Brandon Bussi signs an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes.

French Olympian Pierre Crinon suspended following incident with Tom Wilson.

 

7 Comments
Mac Dawg

I hope Skinner gets a chance somewhere! Skinner wasn’t bad, wasn’t amazing, and this move is mostly a symptom of a positive situation: One of the young guys (Igor) has shown he’s ready for the NHL.

kads

I’m also assuming this means Igor is coming back?

SnarkFan

Depends on who’s coming back from injury? I think both Reavo and Delly are due back after the break. Might be all the roster spots until after the trade deadline.

maxi

Is the roster freeze now?

Last edited 10 hours ago by maxi
Zeke

Moving on from Skinner felt inevitable. But this sure doesn’t feel like a ‘roster freeze’. Once Skinner is off the Sharks, SJS has 15 forwards, with 2 on IR (technically 3 if you count Logan) with 7 d-men and 2 G (technically 3 if you count Price) If both Dellandrea and Reaves are healthy, that puts the Sharks over the 23 man limit. Its pretty unusual to have everyone healthy at the same time. Ostapchuk seems like the guy most likely to get sent to the AHL is the roster is fully healthy. If Sharks want to sign Pohlkamp, they’re… Read more »

SnarkFan

If they’re at 49 why do they need to open a contract spot?

kads

I’m hoping the team will strive to have their best 12 forwards on the ice, and Chernyshov and Ostapchuk are in that group, full stop. If they are playing other guys, we will honestly have to question the team’s full commitment to a playoff run. I’ve personally been on record as being in favor of maximizing assets for next year and beyond over a playoff run this year, but they already extended Wennberg and traded Sherwood, so now I’m wonder if this is some kind of no man’s land. We know Skinner wasn’t tradeable, the writing has been on the… Read more »

