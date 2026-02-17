SJHN Daily: Sharks Waive Skinner, Thornton Coaching in Quebec, Marleau Makes OHL Debut

The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutual contract termination.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Sharks in July, hoping to bounce back to the prolific goal-scorer that he was with the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes. Ultimately, that didn’t work out for the 33-year-old, as he became a regular healthy scratch and last played over a month ago, on January 11.

The six-time 30-goal scorer played in just 32 games for the San Jose Sharks, scoring six goals and tallying a total of 13 points. Importantly though, he only played in a career-low 12:21 of ice time per game.

Once he clears waivers, Skinner will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team in the NHL.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The French Olympic team, chiefly ex-Sharks nemesis Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, was amazed by Macklin Celebrini.

Meet the San Jose Sharks’ furry friends!

What would an Olympic medal mean for Pavol Regenda and Slovakia?

How has Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks adjusted to more defensive attention?

Pavol Regenda and Slovakia have won their group.

Other Sharks News…

#SJSharks will begin practicing at 11 AM this Wednesday — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 16, 2026

Lund out for a few weeks with upper- body injury — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 16, 2026

Celebrini is thriving in the Olympics.

Patrick Marleau’s son Landon made his Ontario Hockey League debut:

Welcome to the O, Landon! Landon Marleau takes his rookie lap ahead of his OHL debut this afternoon⛸️⤵️@OHLHockey | @OJHLDukes pic.twitter.com/5NeV3edbOV — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) February 16, 2026

Steve Kerr is cheering on Celebrini at the Olympics.

Rick Celebrini talks about about Macklin:

From @TheAthletic: “They wouldn’t bring me all that way not to play me, right?” Canadian teenager Macklin Celebrini went from wondering if he would play to scoring four goals through three games in his debut Olympics. https://t.co/tfopXbT1nl pic.twitter.com/L0HtgDkqWB — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2026

Kasper Halttunen scored his first pro hat trick for the Barracuda:

HALTS GETS THE HAT TRICK🚨🚨🚨 Make that 8-4! pic.twitter.com/lcJGFiVYgv — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) February 16, 2026

Around the NHL…

Penguins defenseman Matt Dumba injured in AHL game.

The Boston Bruins have been linked to the Rangers’ Vincent Trochek.

The Lumberjacks are thrilled to welcome Lizz Child to the organization as the Digital Media Manager! Lizz comes to the Lake Shore from FloHockey, where she was the Associate Content Creator providing coverage of the USHL, OHL, AHL, and other leagues on the platform. Welcome to… pic.twitter.com/QLBVDlnpxx — Muskegon Lumberjacks (@MuskegonJacks) February 16, 2026

Brock Nelson shines for Team USA.

Matthew Tkachuk chirps Leon Draisaitl, goes viral.

Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard talks about learning all the time.

USA Hockey says girls' participation nationwide has surged 65% over the past 15 seasons, making it one of the fastest growing youth sports in the country. CBS News’ @NatalieABrand reports. pic.twitter.com/V14PPhJET7 — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) February 16, 2026

Hockey jerseys are taking over the streets of Milan.

Brandon Bussi signs an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes.

French Olympian Pierre Crinon suspended following incident with Tom Wilson.