Dining With Sharks: Chef Reviews SAP Center’s Newest Food

The San Jose Sharks have some new attractions, and not just on the ice.

Last week, the Sharks hosted local media for a tasting event of some of SAP Center’s new concession offerings.

Chef Jean Swailes attended, representing San Jose Hockey Now, and she was kind of enough to write about some of her favorite SAP Center foods, and what worked and didn’t about the event.

Here’s Jean!

“Last week I attended a special concessions tasting event at SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks, and it turned into a fun—and frankly revealing—journey through some of the stadium’s more creative food offerings. Below are my impressions of each dish, followed by what stood out (both positives and areas for improvement).”

Chum Bucket

“This one set the tone for the evening: popcorn served in a “chum bucket” style, salted butter, plus dehydrated strawberries, blueberry icing, and a hint of strawberry Pop-Tart.”

“It was sweet, salty, addicting. I didn’t expect to like it so much—but I couldn’t help keeping snacking throughout the meal. The playful mash-up of flavors took what could have been a simple popcorn and turned it into something fun and memorable.”

(The Kernel 110, The Kernel 120)

Blood in the Water

“A custom cocktail: mango vodka, grenadine, Sprite, lime. The name is a cheeky nod to the Sharks’ branding, and the drink was bright, tropical, with a sweet edge. It paired surprisingly well with the savory concessions items.”

Potato Tornado

“This dish will be featured at the new Jumbo’s restaurant (a tribute to San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton). A spiral-twirled, fried potato served with chipotle aioli and parmesan. The potatoes were served cold (a missed opportunity), but I still thought this was one of the biggest hits at our table. The shape and presentation gave it fun appeal; the seasoning and chipotle aioli elevated it. If served warm, could be a standout.”

(Jumbo’s, Club Section 113)

Tomahawk Steak

“A sizeable medium-done tomahawk cut, accompanied by broccolini and a delicious chimichurri sauce. This dish was another standout among the meat eaters: robust meat flavor, good texture, nicely balanced sides, and complimentary sauce. A proper crowd-pleaser.”

(SAP Center suites)

Tater Tots (Beef Brisket)

“Tater tots topped with smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, shredded cheese, green onions. Visually appealing and ambitious—but for me, it was too much. The sweetness from the BBQ sauce, accompanied by the mayo in the coleslaw, and shredded cheese was overbearing; the dish felt heavy and I was only able to stomach a couple of bites. I had high hopes, but the layering of bold flavors lost me.”

Bao Bun (Braised Pork Belly)

“A soft bao bun filled with braised pork belly, pickled cucumber, carrot, red onion. Yum! The pickled vegetables added brightness, the pork belly was rich and flavorful. My only note: I would love to see more vegetarian options here (they have one at the concessions stand, but we didn’t get to sample it). The stand has great potential for inclusive offerings.”

(Bun Me Up, Section 127)

Arepas

“This concession is my personal favorite at San Jose Sharks games. For our sampler, they offered shredded chicken & cheese, shredded pork & cheese, bean & cheese versions of their famous arepas. My particular favorite at their stand is the PB&A (plantains, black beans, and avocado). I was bummed they didn’t include some of their more creative combinations in their sampler this evening. They also didn’t provide any of their delicious homemade sauces with the samples they provided us. Without these, these items felt dry and dull. With the sauces, I’m confident they’d shine.”

(Pana Food Truck, Section 111)

Loaded Baked Potato

“This was another fan favorite. Toppings: sour cream, shredded cheese, poblano peppers, chorizo, carne asada, green onions. What’s not to love? I was very full at this point but couldn’t help eating more than half a potato. These were generous portions, filling and delicious. I suspect sharks fans will love these too. My only critique: These would have been just as good without the meat, and more inclusive for all diners.”

(Ivan’s Baked Potatoes)

Dubai Cup

“Strawberries, pistachio sauce, dark chocolate sauce, crispy filo dough, whipped cream. Visually beautiful, rich in flavor. One suggestion: it needs ice cream to cut through the richness and round it out. Still, an elevated stadium dessert.”

(Cake Cart, Section C01)

Shark Cone Taiyaki

“Blue cookies & cream ice cream, raspberry sauce inside a doughnut-shaped shark. Classic combination, fun presentation, no major complaints. Can’t go wrong with this combo.”

(Treat Street, Section 226 and The Puck Parlor, C15)

Overall Impressions

What worked:

“The creativity of many of the offerings stood out. Spiraled potatoes, arepas, playable dessert formats—things you don’t see at every stadium concession.”

“The savory vs sweet balance: we had salty/popcorn, sweet/cocktail, rich/meat dishes, bright/vegetable‐forward bites.”

“The arepas and the bao both pointed toward interesting ‘global flavor’ influences which I appreciated.”

What didn’t: