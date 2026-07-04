The San Jose Sharks’ rebuild is over!

Hate it or love it, this is GM Mike Grier’s vision for a winning Sharks team: He signed Jacob Trouba and Mason Marchment to big deals, and traded for Darnell Nurse.

NHL Network’s Jason Demers shares his thoughts — also, read and watch more of Demers’s thoughts on the San Jose Sharks at The Bite:

https://substack.com/@thebitejd

https://www.youtube.com/@jasondemers55

Demers and the San Jose Hockey Now team like what Grier is doing, though we all recognize the risks.

We also say good-bye to Mario Ferraro and discuss Ivar Stenberg’s impressive showing so far at development camp.

00:00:00 Introduction: The Rebuild Is Over

00:01:58 Jason Demers’s Nurse & Trouba Thoughts

00:05:04 What Should San Jose Sharks’ D-Pairings Be?

00:08:33 Why Darnell Nurse & Jacob Trouba Contract Lengths Make Sense

00:11:56 Zubair & Demers Are Thinking Playoffs!

00:13:39 Sharks on Two Timelines

00:19:56 Mike Grier Taking Calculated Risks

00:23:08 What Do Scouts Think of Nurse & Trouba?

00:27:42 Nurse & Trouba Aren’t Perfect But They’re Upgrades

00:29:59 Get Excited, Sharks Fans!

00:32:37 Judge Grier in a Year

00:39:02 Thoughts on Mason Marchment

00:40:35 Next Areas of Focus for Sharks?

00:45:08 Goodbye Mario Ferraro

00:50:16 Could Nurse Bounce Back?

00:54:11 Why Sign Eric Comrie?

00:56:50 Risks Getting Lower Each Off-Season

00:57:41 Excitement Watching Ivar Stenberg

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back and Bladetech Hockey.

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