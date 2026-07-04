The San Jose Sharks’ rebuild is over!
Hate it or love it, this is GM Mike Grier’s vision for a winning Sharks team: He signed Jacob Trouba and Mason Marchment to big deals, and traded for Darnell Nurse.
NHL Network’s Jason Demers shares his thoughts — also, read and watch more of Demers’s thoughts on the San Jose Sharks at The Bite:
Demers and the San Jose Hockey Now team like what Grier is doing, though we all recognize the risks.
We also say good-bye to Mario Ferraro and discuss Ivar Stenberg’s impressive showing so far at development camp.
00:00:00 Introduction: The Rebuild Is Over
00:01:58 Jason Demers’s Nurse & Trouba Thoughts
00:05:04 What Should San Jose Sharks’ D-Pairings Be?
00:08:33 Why Darnell Nurse & Jacob Trouba Contract Lengths Make Sense
00:11:56 Zubair & Demers Are Thinking Playoffs!
00:13:39 Sharks on Two Timelines
00:19:56 Mike Grier Taking Calculated Risks
00:23:08 What Do Scouts Think of Nurse & Trouba?
00:27:42 Nurse & Trouba Aren’t Perfect But They’re Upgrades
00:29:59 Get Excited, Sharks Fans!
00:32:37 Judge Grier in a Year
00:39:02 Thoughts on Mason Marchment
00:40:35 Next Areas of Focus for Sharks?
00:45:08 Goodbye Mario Ferraro
00:50:16 Could Nurse Bounce Back?
00:54:11 Why Sign Eric Comrie?
00:56:50 Risks Getting Lower Each Off-Season
00:57:41 Excitement Watching Ivar Stenberg
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back and Bladetech Hockey.
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