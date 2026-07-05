When Jake Gustafson was a kid, Danny Miller’s goal announcements were the accompanying soundtrack for every San Jose Sharks home goal.

Now, he has a goal of his own, announced by the iconic SAP Center public address announcer, at the Sharks Prospect Scrimmage on Thursday.

“It’s a pretty cool moment, pretty cool to hear it,” the 2026 San Jose Sharks’ sixth-round pick said. “I’ve heard it so many times, and then I’m hearing it for me. It was really cool.”

Gustafson, a San Jose native and son of SAP Center vice president Jon Gustafson, scored the opening goal of the Prospects Scrimmage.

Jake Gustafson with the shot block and a breakaway goal puts Team Marleau (White) up 1-0. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/bQGIWu1ZFE — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) July 2, 2026

Of course!



San Jose native Jake Gustafson gets the scoring started at #SJSharks Prospects Scrimmage. Gotta be a thrill to hear his name announced by Danny Miller too.



I'm sure @SHARKSICEGM is watching proudly somewhere in Tech CU Arena! pic.twitter.com/XDhCNROBkI — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 2, 2026

San Jose Barracuda coach John McCarthy said it was pretty cool to see a former Jr. Shark get the first goal of the day.

“You can tell he’s smart, you can tell he takes coaching, applies it right away,” McCarthy said of the 6-foot-4 center, who’s headed back to the Portland Winterhawks next year. “He’s been good. For him to score, it’s cool, his family gets to watch it.”

Gustafson spoke about his Santana Row expertise, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, and his dad’s advice.

On the advice his dad has given him…

Just play, have fun. Game’s supposed to be fun. If it’s not fun, stop playing.

On what it has been like getting to know the other San Jose Sharks prospects…

Super cool. We got a bunch of great guys, all our first-rounders, all of our picks this year, picks in the previous years, all bunch of great guys, and it’s a really good core group here.

On scouts complimenting his defensive game and wanting to improve his offensive game…

I’m a forward, I love to score goals, that’s what I’m supposed to do. So I take pride in my defensive game, but next year I’m going to hopefully ramp up on the offensive side as well.

On what it was like to hear his hometown team San Jose Sharks had drafted him…

It was really cool. When I got the call, I kind of blacked out a little bit, and it’s coming back to me now, which is good. It was probably the coolest moment of my life, getting the call from Mike [Grier], and being a part of the organization I grew up loving is just a dream come true.

On his favorite local spots…

Since Eataly came in, I love Eataly. Pizza Antica is really good. Din Tai Fung in the mall is really good. Those are my three tops at the mall in the Santana Row area.

On fellow Sharks prospect Colton Roberts who plays for Colorado College, where Gustafson is committed…

Me and him had a couple chats, I got to know him really well this week, and he’s a really good guy, and hopefully will be playing with him soon.

On skating with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau at Development Camp…

Dream come true. Those two are my idols. I grew up loving them, watching them, modeling my game after them. So it’s really just a dream come true.