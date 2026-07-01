Oct 11, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center. Photo: Sport Shots / Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks have made a big addition to their blueline.

The Sharks announced that they’ve signed Jacob Trouba to a four-year, $33 million contract ($8.25 million AAV).

The #SJSharks signed 32 y/o D Jacob Trouba to a 4 year $8.25M cap hit contract



Yr 1: $8.5M Salary, $2.5M SB

Yr 2: $6.3M/$2.5M

Yr 3-4: $4.4M/$2.2M



Full NTC Yr 1-2, 16 team NTC Yr 3, 12 team NTC Yr 4



Rep'd by Kurt Overhardt @the_team_hockey https://t.co/T575j3HUoB — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 1, 2026

Trouba, 32, put up 10 goals and 35 points in 81 games for the Anaheim Ducks last year. He averaged 22:50 a night, second on the Ducks to his regular partner, Jackson LaCombe.

It was a resurgent season for the 6-foot-3 right-hander, his production dropping in his last two seasons with the New York Rangers. He’s a three-time double-digit goalscorer.

Trouba will be a physical shot-blocking force for the Sharks, who could play in all situations, though he’s not as much of a power play presence as he was in his youth. Last year, he was on Anaheim’s second power play unit, his most PP time since 2022-23. He will be a penalty-killing staple.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier knows Trouba well, Grier was a Rangers advisor when Trouba skated on Broadway.

Trouba also served as Rangers captain from 2022 to 2025, winning the Mark Messier Award for leadership in 2024.

Trouba was a Winnipeg Jets’ 2012 No. 9 pick, and has suited up for 906 games with Winnipeg, New York, and Anaheim.