San Jose Sharks
Jack Thompson Re-Signs, But Is He Long for Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks have re-signed a defenseman.
RFA Jack Thompson has been inked to a one-year, two-way contract.
The #SJSharks re-signed 23 y/o RD Jack Thompson to 1 yea deal
NHL $800K
Minors $115K
Guaranteed $125K
Rep'd by Ian Pulver @jwalters82 @B_vally16 @WillSportsGroup https://t.co/6AxXgRtwaZ
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 14, 2025
“Jack is a strong skater with two-way potential,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We look forward to his continued progression within the organization.”
Thompson, however, might be caught up in a defensive logjam this fall, as he’s no longer waiver-exempt.
The Sharks currently have seven NHL defensemen ahead of Thompson on the depth chart, Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Desharnais, and Shakir Mukhamadullin.
Top prospect Sam Dickinson is waiting in the wings too.
So he could get waived at the end of training camp.
In Thompson’s favor, he is right-handed and has puck-moving ability. Also, you never know about injuries during the training camp. Last year, for example, both Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic were on the shelf, opening the door for Thompson to spend most of October and November with the Sharks. And, the 23-year-old has a whole summer to level up his game.
Thompson posted four goals and 10 points in 31 NHL games, and three goals and 14 points in 27 AHL appearances last year.
The 6-foot-1 defender was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning by the San Jose Sharks, along with a 2024 third-round pick, for Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-rounder during the 2024 Trade Deadline.
If it’s a 2 way contract, why would waivers apply? Am I missing something re: waiver rules/contract structures?
Two-way contract has nothing to do with waivers. It just means that he’s paid differently in the NHL or AHL. He’s still subject to waivers
Yea but does the waivers start after the training camp Like on NHL Games(EA).
So if he start the Season on the AHL he does not have to go trought waivers.
He’s going to start the season on the Sharks’ training camp roster. To get back to the Barracuda, he will have to pass through waivers.
Honestly, good chance that he passes through, and gets to the Cuda, but no guarantee.
Makes sense. Just got a nice little chart from chat GPT showing the thresholds for age/games played/etc. Thanks!
On the one hand, trying to pass Thompson through waivers could be rough and my inclination is to say waive Liljegren instead if it comes to that, but Thompson needs the development time and minutes he can get with the Cuda so they probably have to take the chance.
Do not risk losing Thompson. He’ll do fine with 3rd pairing minutes.
Sharks are in a bit of a bind, but we know Liljegren isn’t a long term answer. So move him and/or Mario.
Even if you remove Liljegren he still isn’t in the top six.
That’s okay. Thompson as the seventh or even eighth defenseman still gets him valuable experience, injuries will inevitably happen, regulars will go through slumps. I’m in agreement with both of you that Liljegren should go before Thompson. I think the spot next to Leddy should essentially be earmarked for development – Dickinson some nights, Thompson others. Desharnais, at $2M, is probably more likely to clear waivers than Thompson, so if they only carry 7D I’d trade Liljegren and waive Desharnais.
If it comes to that…move Lili, not Mario, please.
First off, my love for Jack Thompson is just a tad bit less than his mother’s. So … to me, he is the 2nd best RHD on the roster. Kilngberg is the only one who is better. On top of which, he’s the right age and plays a style that’ll fit with a forward-driven team. He’s what GMMG hoped Thrun would become. And by seasons’s end, wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the best RHD for the Sharks. Do not let him get away. Do not take that risk. Drop Liljegren or Desharnais if you need the space. Maybe they get… Read more »
Orlov & Shak are both better RDs than Thompson.
RHD, those are LHD who can play on their off hand.
I’m with you. I have a gut feeling Thompson has something. Desharnais did not show me much in his brief time last year and – whatever he is – he seemingly has reached his full potential. Thompson, on the other hand, is younger and still has the potential to be a solid everyday player (if not more).
I’d sooner risk losing Desharnais (doubt anyone would claim him at his salary) on waivers.
Count me in for the Thompson fan club. In my estimation, he does a lot of what Liljegren does in terms of moving the puck forward and driving play, but his offensive instincts are better. Liljegren, to me, is the poster child for showing us all where the sidewalk ends in terms of analytics and their value. The advanced stats love him, because he moves the puck forward — but when you watch, the eye test doesn’t line up. There’s just no pace to his game. He’s not a stopper. He’s not an offensive threat with any regularity. In many… Read more »
I’ll ride on this love boat, too. Thompson has proved he deserves a shot.
Desharnais should be first on the waiver to make space. Dickenson and Thompson can split time, enough versatile handedness on this team to allow for that. Also, they can spell the older guys, maybe to keep hurt, becoming injured. I feel this is the year for Thompson, that last year was for Thrun. The year to make a statement, that he belongs. That was not something Thrun did, I have way more confidence Thompson can do this! The goal, make Liljegren obsolete, I know you think he is better already, not arguing that (i agree, but Liljegren is established), but… Read more »
fwiw, natural stat trick has Thompson ranked out of 14 Sharks d-men last season:
5th in Corsi For%
2nd in Fenwick For%
7th in Goals For% (tied with Mukh)
4th Expected GF%
2nd in SCF%
He was the 2nd youngest d-man (after Cagnoni) on the team.
His top ice time partners (btwn 60-90 minutes each), in order: Vlasic (88min), Thrun, Ferraro, Rutta (68min).
He didn’t play much with Walman or Mukh, the 2 best d-men last season. His worst numbers were with Rutta and Lucas Carlson.
Im with others here, I think Thompson takes another step forward this year and will take up a spot in the lineup.
Many of us, it seems, think he has that potential.