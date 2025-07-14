Jack Thompson Re-Signs, But Is He Long for Sharks?

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed a defenseman.

RFA Jack Thompson has been inked to a one-year, two-way contract.

“Jack is a strong skater with two-way potential,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We look forward to his continued progression within the organization.”

Thompson, however, might be caught up in a defensive logjam this fall, as he’s no longer waiver-exempt.

The Sharks currently have seven NHL defensemen ahead of Thompson on the depth chart, Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Desharnais, and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Top prospect Sam Dickinson is waiting in the wings too.

So he could get waived at the end of training camp.

In Thompson’s favor, he is right-handed and has puck-moving ability. Also, you never know about injuries during the training camp. Last year, for example, both Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic were on the shelf, opening the door for Thompson to spend most of October and November with the Sharks. And, the 23-year-old has a whole summer to level up his game.

Thompson posted four goals and 10 points in 31 NHL games, and three goals and 14 points in 27 AHL appearances last year.

The 6-foot-1 defender was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning by the San Jose Sharks, along with a 2024 third-round pick, for Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-rounder during the 2024 Trade Deadline.