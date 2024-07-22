Jack Han Talks Toffoli’s Subtle Skills, How Celebrini & Smith Will Transition to NHL

Old friend Jack Han joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Before we get to the ex-Toronto Marlies assistant coach and tactics guru (1:43:12), Keegan and Sheng talk about the latest San Jose Sharks news.

Retiring Joe Pavelski revealed last week that the Sharks had reached out to him about coming back. But what about Pavelski joining the San Jose front office? (01:40)

The San Jose Sharks re-sign Brandon Coe, we discuss Coe’s development path and the 2020 Draft. (08:30)

Bret Hedican is leaving the San Jose Sharks’ broadcasting booth, who could replace him? (27:05)

There was a bit of a Twitter kerfuffle with something Sheng posted from our recent Jonathan Becher interview. (32:40)

What should the San Jose Sharks still try to add to this team?

How about Yaroslav Askarov, would Keegan make the trade that Sheng proposed earlier last week? (50:40)

The San Jose Sharks organization still need a No. 3 goalie, we talk remaining free agents, like Martin Jones. (1:19:00)

How about a defenseman? (01:27:00)

Finally, who won the Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Patrick Marleau, and William Eklund autographs that SJHN is giving away for its fourth anniversary? (1:33:25)

Steve Sullivan, Lizbeth DeSelm, Andy Drexler, and Aaron Siek, in order, are your winners. Thank you for subscribing!

And here’s Jack Han! (1:43:12)

Jack talks about the San Jose Sharks’ structure, or lack thereof. How much was that on fired head coach David Quinn? (1:46:30)

After Jan. 31, the Sharks’ power play was seventh in the NHL. Was that real or just puck luck? (1:49:20)

Han is impressed with San Jose’s off-season acquisitions, especially Tyler Toffoli’s subtle skills. (1:54:25)

How will Celebrini and Smith transition to the NHL, what’s their immediate impact? (2:09:45)

Han thought that Nikolaj Ehlers or Martin Necas could be a good fit for the San Jose Sharks. Is there another type of player that they should target? (2:13:10)

What about the top defensemen of the 2024 Draft? Han watched them all, including doing a Zayne Parekh video workshop, he thinks that they all have red flags. What does he think of the choice between Sam Dickinson or Zeev Buium? (2:16:35)

What’s the value of having a skills and development assistant coach like Jeff Ulmer around the bench now? (2:22:15)

In Han’s Hockey Tactics 2024, he talks about William Eklund’s skill-set. What does he think of Eklund’s development? (2:25:10)

