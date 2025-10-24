Preview/Lines #8: Sharks’ New Forecheck Paying Dividends, Misa Development Day

NEW YORK — The San Jose Sharks have a new forecheck, and it’s been part of their best hockey this season.

On Oct. 18, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sharks appeared to institute a more aggressive 2-1-2 neutral zone forecheck, according to consultant Jack Han, in a story for San Jose Hockey Now.

This was a change from a more passive, defensive 1-1-3 that San Jose had been using since 4 Nations last year.

“The 2-1-2 is a more aggressive scheme that aims to pressure the opposing team on their side of the center red line,” Han wrote.

That appears to have manifested itself on the ice for the San Jose Sharks with a more active forecheck and backcheck that creates more turnovers, as seen in clips from the closely-played 3-0 loss to the Pens.

“We’ve tried getting our team skating a little bit more, using that 2-1-2,” Warsofsky said. “We had a tendency early on, where we sat in that 1-1-3, and it translated to us not skating all three zones.”

What followed was a 4-3 defeat against the New York Islanders, which Warsofsky called his team’s best game of the season, and finally, a 6-5 OT victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night, San Jose’s first this year.

San Jose Sharks (1-4-2)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Skinner-Wennberg-Eklund

Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Iorio

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

Scratching Michael Misa might be a surprise, after an assist against the New York Rangers in a win, and some good chemistry shown with linemates Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf.

“Mis did some really good things. Just managing the schedule and the grind of the National Hockey League for his first time,” Warsofsky said. “It’s been a planned development day.”

Leddy (UBI) will not play for the rest of this road trip, will be re-evaluated when they return. Klingberg will not be available tonight, hoping for Monday. Mukhamadullin will not make this road trip. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 24, 2025

New Jersey Devils (6-1-0)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils is at 4 PM PT at Prudential Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.