San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #8: Sharks’ New Forecheck Paying Dividends, Misa Development Day
NEW YORK — The San Jose Sharks have a new forecheck, and it’s been part of their best hockey this season.
On Oct. 18, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sharks appeared to institute a more aggressive 2-1-2 neutral zone forecheck, according to consultant Jack Han, in a story for San Jose Hockey Now.
This was a change from a more passive, defensive 1-1-3 that San Jose had been using since 4 Nations last year.
“The 2-1-2 is a more aggressive scheme that aims to pressure the opposing team on their side of the center red line,” Han wrote.
That appears to have manifested itself on the ice for the San Jose Sharks with a more active forecheck and backcheck that creates more turnovers, as seen in clips from the closely-played 3-0 loss to the Pens.
“We’ve tried getting our team skating a little bit more, using that 2-1-2,” Warsofsky said. “We had a tendency early on, where we sat in that 1-1-3, and it translated to us not skating all three zones.”
What followed was a 4-3 defeat against the New York Islanders, which Warsofsky called his team’s best game of the season, and finally, a 6-5 OT victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night, San Jose’s first this year.
San Jose Sharks (1-4-2)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Skinner-Wennberg-Eklund
Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Iorio
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
Scratching Michael Misa might be a surprise, after an assist against the New York Rangers in a win, and some good chemistry shown with linemates Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf.
“Mis did some really good things. Just managing the schedule and the grind of the National Hockey League for his first time,” Warsofsky said. “It’s been a planned development day.”
Leddy (UBI) will not play for the rest of this road trip, will be re-evaluated when they return.
Klingberg will not be available tonight, hoping for Monday.
Mukhamadullin will not make this road trip.
New Jersey Devils (6-1-0)
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils is at 4 PM PT at Prudential Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sweet!!!! Let’s get another victory!!!
Why would you be surprised that Misa is sitting tonight? You know as well as the readers that he is on the same track as Smith was last year. Smith rarely played two games in a row until he was more comfortable out there. It is no different for Misa.
Pretty sure he meant that it might be a surprise to some readers. Considering how many fans have been vocal (right or wrong) about Warsofsky’s decisions to sit young players, it makes sense to address the potential questions up front.
My favorite thing about the 2-1-2 is it requires quick legs, which forces the Sharks to lean more heavily on the top of the lineup and younger players. Notably less ice time for the fourth line in the last three games.
Oh that’s a good observation!
I have no issue giving Dickinson and Misa games off so they aren’t playing back-to-backs or 4 games in 6 nights kind of stuff. With the Olympics eating into the regular season, the schedule gets compressed. Warsofsky should use the entire roster to keep guys from having too much wear and tear. From Tuesday Oct 21 to Sunday Nov 2 — 13 days in total — the Sharks play 8 games. That’s not ideal. I suppose the good news is there’s not that much travel (3 games in NYC area followed by a game in Minnesota and then back home)… Read more »
Agreed. It feels a long way off, but we also have to consider how much a guy like Dickinson or Misa is likely to play after the trade deadline. And that will be when the schedule is at its most hectic, between the Olympics and playoffs.
Its a long season. Misa ended last season in Saginaw dealing with back issues.
There’s really no reason to push 18-year-old Misa to his limits in a man’s league. i
Its similar with Dickinson, though not identical. Especially as I can imagine Dickinson’s minutes going 20+ pretty often as the season goes on. Rather he play 20+minutes with the occasional night off as a opposed to 17 and get put in every game.
So many injuries on the blue line.
Bit surprised to see Reaves playing both nights on the back-to-back. One thing which probably gets lost in last night’s game is that Reaves not only fought Rempe, but ended his night. Which will get noticed by basically everyone in the league. Rempe is like a character from a Jim Croce song, and when the biggest, baddest guy gets taken down, that gets attention. With Reaves taking out Rempe, I’m guessing the list of guys OK to fight Reaves just got a lot shorter. Fighting Reaves is now in the “let’s avoid that” category. Since fights often come after cheap… Read more »
Reavo has been in the “avoid” category for 99% of the league for a long time. Rempe fights like a dude who’s always been bigger. Reavo took him to school.
Like you said, if a guy leaves a game after getting hit in the face twice and there’s no visible blood it’s probably a fractured cheek bone or a concussion. Of all the modern archetype enforcers who can play, only Reaves would scare me as much as the true old school goons. He can really throw.
He was in 1 fight last season.
So perhaps some folks were wondering if he maybe wasn’t the same fighter he’d been for most of his career. I listened to his interview over the summer, he talked about some of the injuries he’s dealing with and playing with. There was at least some reason to question if his fighting was declining and maybe not the deterrent he’d been.
With that fight against Rempe, one of the bigger and baddest in the league, questions got answered.