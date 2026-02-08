Jack Han Likes Dickinson, Misa’s Development | What Will Sherwood’s Extension Look Like?

Jack Han has a left field trade suggestion for the San Jose Sharks!

(2:30) But before that, Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee discuss the Artemi Panarin trade to the Los Angeles Kings, and if San Jose should’ve gotten more involved.

(22:33) Are you prepared for what a Kiefer Sherwood extension might look like?

(55:02) And now, Jack Han! Han grew up a big Dan Boyle fan: They discuss a subtle reason for Boyle’s success, something that the current San Jose Sharks can learn.

(1:12:12) How can the Sharks improve on their current fourth line? Han discusses other fourth lines around the league, and why head coach Ryan Warsofsky values his current fourth line.

(1:24:11) Why is Han pleased with Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa’s progress this year? Han thinks that the San Jose Sharks are developing Dickinson and Misa at the right pace, not too fast, not too slow.

(1:36:24) Han doesn’t think that the Sharks’ new five-forward power play is going to be very successful…why?

(1:43:45) Finally, what team does Han think will be a good trade partner with the San Jose Sharks? And who’s his left field trade suggestion for San Jose?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

