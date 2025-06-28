BREAKING: Sharks Pick Ilyas Magomedsultanov at No. 115 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Ilyas Magomesultanov with the No. 115 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Magomesultanov was ranked 76th for European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Magomesultanov, a left-handed defenseman, put up a single goal and 7 points for Loko Yaroslavl in the MHL this past season. Though a very raw prospect, Magomedsultanov brings a sizeable frame at 6-foot-3. He’s described as an aggressive player who has potential NHL upside. He was the second defenseman selected by the San Jose Sharks, behind second-round selection Simon Wang.

“Considering he has one of the best tools foundations in this Russian class, we could see a team draft Ilyas Magomedsultanov in the late rounds of the draft, trusting their development team to transform him into an NHLer,” Elite Prospects said. “His aggressive style led to some misses when he would overpressure his check, opening up passing lanes or leaving higher-priority spots on the ice, but Magomedsultanov was generally effective in his approach. He helped his team control shifts by eliminating threats and getting the puck back.”

Neutral Zone Hockey said, “While his offensive instincts are still raw and his north-south skating mechanics need improving, he defends the rush with purpose, supports play responsibly, and blocks shots at a high rate. He has MHL top-four value today and could develop into a reliable, low-maintenance, third-pair NHL defenseman if his puck decisions and skating stride are cleaned up.”

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled to be the No. 124 selection of the fourth round.