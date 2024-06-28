REPORT: Sharks Were Interested In Mikheyev?

The San Jose Sharks hoped to land Ilya Mikheyev?

On Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks traded Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, and a 2027 2nd round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2027 4th round pick. Mikheyev, 29, has two years left on a $4.75 million AAV contract, with 15 percent of his contract now being retained by Vancouver. He also has a modified no-trade clause with 12 teams on his list.

Elliotte Friedman on “The Jeff Marek Show” chimed in about the trade and how the San Jose Sharks might have also been interested.

“I had heard…there were some reports last night of another team being involved on Mikheyev, I think that was San Jose,” he said. “I think the player was more interested in Chicago’s situation than San Jose’s situation is what one of the teams told me.”

It is important to note that Friedman didn’t go into detail about how far a potential San Jose Sharks deal went before Chicago ended up as the final destination, or if Mikheyev would have approved of a trade to the Sharks if it did occur.

Mikheyev scored only 11 goals and 31 points last year, which puts him a bit overpaid on a Cup-chasing Vancouver squad. Chicago, much like the Sharks are looking for useful cap dumps. They’re both rebuilding teams with plenty of cap space, and the need to surround young phenoms with talent. Mikheyev does provide speed and compete, and has surpassed 20 goals before.

The San Jose Sharks have already added forwards Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, Egor Afanasyev, and Carl Grundstrom so far this summer.

This time, it looks like the Blackhawks beat the Sharks to the punch, but it does beg the question, who else might the two teams be both targeting?