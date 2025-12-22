NHL Scouts Excited About Chernyshov (+)

It’s hard to see the San Jose Sharks sending Igor Chernyshov back to the AHL any time soon, the way he’s playing.

That’s what one NHL scout, not with the Sharks, texted San Jose Hockey Now, after watching Chernyshov’s homestand debut this past week.

That’s how good Chernyshov, who notched three assists in three games, has looked.

So what does the rest of the league think that the 20-year-old winger’s ceiling is? And what must he improve?

It’s been a meteoric rise to the NHL for the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick.

Last year at this time, Chernyshov was recovering from summer shoulder surgery.

“He’s done a really good job of developing. I think at this time last year, he was rehabbing his injury and was around us. We probably didn’t think he was gonna be this quick to help us,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky admitted.

The 6-foot-3 Russian started the 2024-25 season next to future Sharks prospect Michael Misa with the Saginaw Spirit, and torched the OHL, putting up 19 goals and 55 points in just 23 games.

Chernyshov started this season in the AHL, his first full pro campaign in North America. He got off to a slow start with the San Jose Barracuda, with three assists in seven October contests. But he took off in November, scoring 10 goals and 16 points in 13 appearances, to win AHL Rookie of the Month. At the time of his Dec. 14 recall, he was leading the Cuda with both 11 goals and 23 points.

Scout #1 sees a future second-line winger for the San Jose Sharks.

“I like him,” Scout #2 said. “Good size, skilled, good down low. “I think he has chance to be top-six winger.”

“Speed is his best asset,” Scout #3 said. “Middle-six winger.”

“Lots to like,” Scout #4 said. “Size, skill, and skating. Like the upside.”

While the compliments echo each other, it’s safe to say that when four different NHL scouts for four different teams share a very positive consensus about a prospect, that says something.

Chernyshov, of course, has plenty to work on his game.

There was a riskiness with the puck at times, normal for a young skilled forward.

“Will need to learn how to manage pucks on the wall better,” Scout #3 said.

Steel (49) on top of Chernyshov (92), forces turnover (12.18.25) pic.twitter.com/Bo76s9LQtu — San Jose Hockey Now GIFs (@sjhockeynowGIFS) December 22, 2025

The scout added: “And share the puck while operating at a high-end clip.”

Chernyshov (92) does do that beautifully, here, pushing back the Dallas Stars’ defense, before dropping the puck off to Macklin Celebrini (71).

I can’t stop watching this play. Chernyshov’s drive, opening up his body positioning in the offensive zone and then the awareness to find Graf. 😮‍💨🦈🇷🇺#SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/52eu420QsN — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) December 19, 2025

The defensive side of the game can be a challenge for many a youngster, and it will be for Chernyshov, but there are also encouraging signs.

“He’s really picking up our structure,” Warsofsky said. “I know it’s very similar to the Barracuda, but he’s not out of position very often.”

Chernyshov (92) loses puck, but backchecks Frost (16) to get it back (12.16.25) pic.twitter.com/cH7OuWHGrO — San Jose Hockey Now GIFs (@sjhockeynowGIFS) December 22, 2025

Consistency is also often the hardest thing for a young player to attain.

Scout #5 said he was the best player in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Chernyshov had five shots on goal and was all over the puck.

My favorite play of the night was this pass off the boards from Graf & Chernyshov’s speed & ability to get to there. I really love the subtle plays like this that maybe go unnoticed by most. #SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/vZDykm2ANy — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) December 21, 2025

Can Chernyshov keep this up?

Many players are talented enough for the NHL, but only some become everyday NHL’ers. And often, it’s consistency that sets the everyday’ers apart.

This might be the most impressive thing that I’ve heard about Chernyshov this week.

Even if Chernyshov can’t keep it going in the NHL this year, he appears to have all the tools, also off the ice, for a long career.

“Will be a player,” Scout #4 said.

That’s an ultimate hockey compliment…so what’s it mean?

“It’s honestly hard to explain until you’ve experienced it, feel it, and see it. There are guys that are just extremely competitive, that live and breathe the game of hockey, and they’ve got a big passion for it. Those are probably the big things that stick out for me when you say someone’s a hockey player,” Warsofsky explained. “There are people that like hockey and do it as a job, and [then] there are people that love it, they live it and breathe it, and it’s everything about who they are.”

And that’s Chernyshov, beyond the size and speed and skill.

“He’s a hockey player. You look at him, he’s one of the first guys in the in the building. He works on his game. He’s got a really good passion for the game,” Warsofsky said. “He wants to play in the NHL. It’s his dream, like every kid, but I think you can just see it. He’s a hockey player through and through.”