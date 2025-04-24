Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

How Did Chernyshov Look in Barracuda Debut? More Musty Thoughts Too (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Angela Burger/Calgary Wranglers

How did Igor Chernyshov look in his North American pro debut?

The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick took on the Calgary Wranglers twice last weekend, in the Barracuda’s regular season-closing games.

Per SportContract, the Saginaw Spirit star averaged 14:00 a night, with plenty of power play time, albeit on the second unit. He notched an assist and recorded three shots.

Here are my thoughts about Chernyshov’s North American pro debut, with video.

I also added some observations and video on Quentin Musty, like Chernyshov, a prolific OHL winger just joining the Cuda.

This was Musty’s second weekend of Barracuda action, after making his pro debut on Apr. 12. Musty was a San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick.

Barracuda head coach John McCarthy also shared his thoughts about his teenage wingers.

Where did they show promise, what needs work? Are either of them playoff-ready for the AHL?

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating