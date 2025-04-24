How Did Chernyshov Look in Barracuda Debut? More Musty Thoughts Too (+)

How did Igor Chernyshov look in his North American pro debut?

The San Jose Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick took on the Calgary Wranglers twice last weekend, in the Barracuda’s regular season-closing games.

Per SportContract, the Saginaw Spirit star averaged 14:00 a night, with plenty of power play time, albeit on the second unit. He notched an assist and recorded three shots.

Here are my thoughts about Chernyshov’s North American pro debut, with video.

I also added some observations and video on Quentin Musty, like Chernyshov, a prolific OHL winger just joining the Cuda.

This was Musty’s second weekend of Barracuda action, after making his pro debut on Apr. 12. Musty was a San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick.

Barracuda head coach John McCarthy also shared his thoughts about his teenage wingers.

Where did they show promise, what needs work? Are either of them playoff-ready for the AHL?