SJHN Daily: Chernyshov Should Play Soon, Top 2025 Draft D-Man Suffers Serious Injury

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Igor Chernyshov is on the way back.

The 2024 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick, out since August after shoulder surgery, has been skating recently at Sharks Ice, as part of his rehabilitation.

He told the Mercury News on Monday that he return to action some time in January.

Chernyshov will suit up for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, trying to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race. The defending Memorial Cup champions are 17-17-1.

The 6-foot-3 Russian winger has scoring power forward potential. Last year, he split the 2023-24 campaign between the KHL and MHL, putting up three goals and one assist in 34 KHL games for Dynamo Moscow, and 13 goals and 15 assists in just 22 MHL games with MHK Dynamo Moscow.

 

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What can Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks learn from this seven-game losing streak?

Some fun Macklin Celebrini revelations on in an interview with Scott Oake!

Other Sharks News…

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky skated in a Sharks’ bag skate: “We’re all in this together”.

Natural-born leader Celebrini, different than most teenagers in the NHL, has been vocal on the bench all season.

Around the NHL…

Jesse Puljujarvi got waived by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Patrick Roy calls out New York Islanders.

Andrew Copp admits the Detroit Red Wings, who just replaced Derek Lalonde with Todd McLellan behind the bench, needed a breath of fresh air.

Timo Meier commented on the controversial Martin Necas’s hit.

Matthew Schaefer, projected to be the top defenseman selected in the 2025 Draft, suffered a broken collar bone at World Juniors.

Cam Fowler to play 1,000th game at Winter Classic.

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington honors Cardinals greats with his Winter Classic mask.

Mackenzie Blackwood…for the Vezina Trophy?!

 

