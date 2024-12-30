SJHN Daily: Chernyshov Should Play Soon, Top 2025 Draft D-Man Suffers Serious Injury

Igor Chernyshov is on the way back.

The 2024 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick, out since August after shoulder surgery, has been skating recently at Sharks Ice, as part of his rehabilitation.

He told the Mercury News on Monday that he return to action some time in January.

Igor Chernyshov was doing some extra drills with Mike Ricci after the Sharks left the ice. The Sharks forward prospect told me expects to be ready to play again sometime in January. pic.twitter.com/q9wOOgu68m — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 30, 2024

Chernyshov will suit up for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, trying to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race. The defending Memorial Cup champions are 17-17-1.

The 6-foot-3 Russian winger has scoring power forward potential. Last year, he split the 2023-24 campaign between the KHL and MHL, putting up three goals and one assist in 34 KHL games for Dynamo Moscow, and 13 goals and 15 assists in just 22 MHL games with MHK Dynamo Moscow.

Eklund, Walman & Chernyshov skating after practice pic.twitter.com/jQPJxH4wDJ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2024

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky skated in a Sharks' bag skate: "We're all in this together".

Natural-born leader Celebrini, different than most teenagers in the NHL, has been vocal on the bench all season.

