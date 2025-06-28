Wang Talks Historic Selection, Friendship With Ravensbergen, His “Unicorn Skill”

The San Jose Sharks drafted perhaps one of the highest upside players in the draft with Haoxi (Simon) Wang.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner shared that he started playing hockey seriously at just age 14. Given his mobility, huge frame, and puck-moving promise, GM Mike Grier and the San Jose Sharks took Wang with the 33rd-overall pick.

Wang split his season between the OJHL and OHL last season. He plans to return to the OHL’s Oshawa Generals next season before continuing to Boston University later in his career. Wang is the highest-selected Chinese-born player, and third-ever.

When did Wang know the NHL was a possibility? What’s his earliest hockey memory? What players does he compare himself to?

Wang discussed all that and more shortly after being drafted.

Wang, on when he knew being drafted was a possibility:

I think it started this season. At the start, I was going off. Seeing so many scouts in the Junior-A barn, it started hitting me, because the Summer before this season I thought I was going undrafted to be honest with you. But it happened for a reason. I worked so hard for this. I think I deserve to be here.

Wang, on how the OHL Playoffs helped his draft stock:

I think it (showed) that I can play against the best team in the OHL. Showed my confidence, garnering so much ice time. (It showed) how competitive I am as a player.

Wang, on his long hockey journey so far:

I’m just getting started. I never really (knew) this game, how it was supposed to be played, until 14. I’m always the underdog. I always have distance to catch up. I still have the hunger, I still have the drive in me to catch up to them. That’s probably why I’m one of the most unique guys in the draft class right now.

Wang, on being the third-ever and highest Chinese-born player drafted in the NHL:

It’s definitely special. I hope I’ve inspired a lot of kids back home. Hopefully some day, my record gets broken. Someone goes in the first-round, maybe top-10. That’s probably the ultimate goal for Chinese hockey. I think there definitely will be somebody who makes a huge impact on the game.

Wang, on his first hockey game:

My first game was in Los Angeles. I came here when I was 10. (With) my brother, we went on a little trip from Los Angeles to San Fran. We watched the Kings play the Flames…

But, I (fell) asleep. I couldn’t even finish the whole game.

Wang, on his projection and player comparisons:

When it’s all said and done, fully developed, I could be an extremely dangerous two-way defenseman. I would say I model my game after (Colton) Parayko, (Victor) Hedman. Depends how I develop, go through different ranks. I could be top-pairing, or I could be 5th-6th shutdown (defenseman). It all depends how I develop as a player because my skating ability at my size is a unicorn skill. We’ll see how it goes.

Wang, on facing other Sharks prospects in the OHL:

Playing against Sam Dickinson in the finals, seeing how he competes and how he plays the game, really opened my eyes. Learned a ton from him as well, breaking down his film. I haven’t played against Michael (Misa) yet. Growing up… he was too good (to play against) me. Eventually we’ll be teammates. Hopefully. That’s unreal.