John McCarthy likes Haoxi (Simon) Wang’s progress from last year.

“For a bigger body,” McCarthy said of who’s improved most from last development camp to now, “[Wang] has pretty good control of his body and the way that he moves.”

The 6-foot-5 defenseman, the San Jose Sharks’ No. 33 pick in the 2025 Draft, split time with the Oshawa Generals and the Niagara IceDogs last year. Between both teams, he had six goals and 26 points in 57 games and added three assists in five Niagara playoff games.

Wang, who’s grown from a bottom-pairing OHL defenseman when he got drafted by the San Jose Sharks to a top-pairing blueliner with the IceDogs, is ready to take the next step: He’s headed to Boston University next year.

Wang spoke on where he’s gotten better, representing Team China recently, potentially forming the NHL’s first-ever Asian defensive pairing with Ryan Lin, and who helped him most acclimate to the OHL.

Haoxi (Simon) Wang, on his camp this year versus last year:

I feel like, last year, I was coming into the camp more nervous than excited. And this year, knowing a lot of staff, lot of coaching, just made me feel more welcome [and] ready to get better.

Wang, on how a full OHL season has him looking at development camp this year:

With more time developing in the junior leagues, I definitely got better. At the same time, coming into camp, I want to show our coaching staff, our management what I improved on.

Wang, on the San Jose Sharks staff who watched him throughout his OHL season:

Todd Marchant [and] Luca Sbisa, they all came down to watch me play and give me great feedback during the season, throughout my trade, and help me mentally prepare for the game. And can’t thank them enough.

Wang, on the difficulty of being traded this season:

It’s definitely a decision that [was] hard for me to [take]. With Oshawa—the team that drafted me, developed me, and went to the finals last year—a lot of emotion goes into that. That decision was hard but gave me a new opportunity to develop myself.

Wang, on the San Jose Sharks’ defense opportunities in the future:

It’s definitely exciting for me, especially, going next year to Boston University, and I feel like [that] definitely gives me extreme motivation with my position. Because whether it’s fighting for my heritage, become the first Chinese defenseman to ever step in the NHL, that gives me extreme motivation.

Wang, on representing Team China at the D1B World Championship:

It’s definitely an honor to represent my country, first time ever on home soil. Broke the record from since 19-something. Really proud of the group of guys, and definitely learned a lot at the same time.

Wang, on representing the Asian community in hockey:

Today, there’s a ton of Asian kids out there shouting out, “Stenberg!” But that’s what we need. Getting more Asian people involved in the sport, and hopefully one day there’s more Asian people going into the National Hockey League.

Wang, on the talents he wants to show besides skating:

I think, for me, first of all, shutting down the opponent. More efficient on my skating, and then the next step is just to focus on getting my shot through. Showcase more of my shooting, shooting mentality, and how well I can place a puck.

Wang, on his confidence at this Prospects Scrimmage versus last year:

I [was] more excited going into [this afternoon’s] game instead of being nervous, that really helped compared to last year. Felt like, with a shorter season, there’s a longer time for me to prepare for Dev Camp. Last year, we went on really long run in Oshawa. My body was not fully recovered, and that helped as well.

Wang, on a teammate that helped him adjust to the OHL

I’m always a really positive thinking person. I [think] the glass is half full [rather] than half empty. When going into last year, the draft year, playing in Oshawa, definitely, I was the one of the shy guys in the locker room. And one of the teammates (Andrew Gibson) brought me in, glued me into the team, and really helped me develop my character inside the locker room. I can’t thank him enough.

And then I think the year after, I really [stepped] up my leadership within Oshawa. 17 new guys on the team, so I [made] sure they’re welcomed and glued them together as a team. Even though I got traded to Niagara, still tried to bring that leadership.