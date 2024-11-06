SJHN Daily: USA-Canada Tonight at Tech CU Arena, Musty Off to Quick Start

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Women’s National Team will take on the Canadian Women’s National Team at Tech CU Arena, home of the San Jose Barracuda.

Some of the PWHL’s top stars will be in the Bay Area for the only time this year as part of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series. Canada and the United States have battled for the gold medal on numerous occasions and now there’s a rare opportunity to see them play in person.

Former San Jose Sharks broadcaster Kendall Coyne-Schofield will join the legendary Hilary Knight and a young up-and-coming star, and PWHL champion, Taylor Heise on the American team. Meanwhile, Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner, and the rest of the Canadian team will try to spoil their fun.

“That’s kind of the the goal for the Rivalry Series, both for USA and Canada, is to grow the game,” USA’s Hannah Bilka said.

The 23-year-old recalled watching the 2014 Winter Olympics and has attended Rivalry Series games as a fan.

With the game tonight at 7 PM, there are still tickets available to see some of the top women’s hockey players live, which can be found here.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

On Sunday, the San Jose Sharks hosted their annual Halloween party.

Macklin Celebrini returned to the lineup on Tuesday and said he’s feeling great.

Celebrini also discussed Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors wearing his jersey.

Will Smith has been given a new nickname by his teammates.

The Sharks already miss Matt Benning.

Other Sharks News…

With the return of Celebrini and Ty Dellandrea to the lineup, the San Jose Sharks sent Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin to the Barracuda.

The @SanJoseSharks have assigned forwards Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin to the #SJBarracuda pic.twitter.com/MxeJQKrjix — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 5, 2024

After ending his holdout with the Sudbury Wolves, Quentin Musty is off to a hot start in the OHL. Musty has two goals and two assists through four games.

QUENTIN MUSTY TIES IT UP 🚨 The @SanJoseSharks prospect with a fantastic individual effort to send this game to overtime, tying it up for the @Sudbury_Wolves #OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/Lf5kXnifpO — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 3, 2024

Jason Demers and Michael Rupp break down Will Smith’s recent goals:

The San Jose Sharks continue to rack up awards in the minor leagues, as Gabe Carriere was named ECHL Goalie of the Week.

Around the NHL…

Former San Jose Sharks winger Ryan Donato is off to a very hot start with the Blackhawks.

Speaking of former Sharks, Matt Benning could be on the move once again.

The Philadelphia Flyers traded prospect Ronnie Attard to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Boston Bruins signed veteran Tyler Johnson to a one-year contract.

Valeri Nichushkin is back to practice with the Colorado Avalanche.

Maple Leafs’ star forward Auston Matthews is day-to-day.