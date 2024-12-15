SJHN Daily: Behind the Scenes With Warsofsky & Celebrini at Practice, Sharks Going to WJCs

Hockey Canada announced their 25-man roster for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday.

San Jose Sharks prospect and current London Knights defenseman Sam Dickinson will don the red and white this year, marking his debut at the tournament. As the Ontario Hockey League’s top-scoring defenseman, it’s hard to imagine him anywhere other than on Canada’s top pairing which is where Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff has him projected.

On Saturday, Finland announced their roster as well. San Jose Sharks prospect and Dickinson’s teammate with the Knights, Kasper Halttunen, was the organization’s lone representative for the Scandinavian team.

Both players should be an important part of their respective team, and should play big minutes. There are a few more teams that still need to release their roster, so it’s entirely possible we’ll hear about some more representatives for the Sharks in the near future as well.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Alexandar Georgiev was surprised by his trade to the San Jose Sharks.

Rod Brind’Amour thinks Ryan Warsofsky is a great fit for the Sharks.

Shakir Mukhamadullin revealed his injury at the start of the season.

It’s easy to blame the refs, but the San Jose Sharks ultimately lost themselves a 4-3 game against Utah.

Nikolai Kovalenko talked about his new opportunity in San Jose.

Teams are looking for a way to slow down Macklin Celebrini.

Other Sharks News…

San Jose Barracuda GM Joe Will hit a major milestone:

Congrats to Barracuda GM Joe Will on 350 AHL wins with #TeamTeal last night🎉 Since joining in 2013-14, GM Joe Will has 77 wins with the Worcester Sharks and 273 wins with the San Jose Barracuda. pic.twitter.com/SNI6ov8ogC — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 13, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be at the Barracuda’s upcoming “CudaMania”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is going to be at CudaMania presented by GalaxyCon on January 4th at @TechCUArena in San Jose!🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/npmCQL4WEb pic.twitter.com/Ue9f12MyL2 — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 13, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes were interested in acquiring Mackenzie Blackwood before he was traded to Colorado.

Mike Solarte gets some great on-the-ice footage of Ryan Warsofsky at a Sharks practice, telling Celebrini what to expect versus the Canes.

Blackwood is excited to join the Colorado Avalanche…Mackenzie Blackwood won his first game for them, 5-2 over the Nashville Predators

Around the League…

The St. Louis Blues acquired Cam Fowler from the Anaheim Ducks:

Cam Fowler leaves the Ducks as their all-time leader in goals, assists and points by a defenseman. We’re glad to have you in St. Louis, Cam. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/U66VanACYa — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 14, 2024

Marcus Pettersson suffered an injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Boston Bruins claimed Oliver Wahlstrom off of waivers.

Tyler Bertuzzi is starting to make an impact for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lane Hutson scored his first career goal for the Montreal Canadiens.

Patrick Kane is struggling for the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Ovechkin appears to be nearing a return from injury.