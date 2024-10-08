Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Our Sharks’ Roster Reaction!

Published

57 mins ago

on

The San Jose Sharks have announced their opening night roster!

We react to the roster on this episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.

But before we deep dive the San Jose Sharks’ roster, we talk about the big Quentin Musty news. (01:33)

Musty has requested a trade from the Sudbury Wolves…we speculate as to why.

And now, our thoughts about the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster! (10:30)

We touch on pretty much every forward, first waxing poetic on Danil Gushchin busting his way onto the roster.

We talk possible No. 1 center Macklin Celebrini and what we expect from Will Smith. (32:52)

Sheng defends Luke Kunin and the Sharks’ cohort of high-compete forwards once again. (50:27)

We also touch on the forward prospects who didn’t make it this time like Ethan Cardwell and Collin Graf. (1:13:46)

On defense, we focus on Henry Thrun and Jake Walman. (1:19:10)

What about Luca Cagnoni and Jack Thompson? (1:28:47)

Finally, goaltending!

We have a sleeper pick for San Jose Sharks’ opening night starter.

What about Yaroslav Askarov? (1:43:35)

