Sharks Make Second Round of Roster Cuts

The San Jose Sharks have just made their second round of roster cuts.

Like the first round, there weren’t any huge surprises.

Forwards Mitchell Russell, Lucas Vanroboys, and Anthony Vincent, and defensemen Artem Guryev, Braden Hache, Joey Keane, and Valtteri Pulli have all been assigned to San Jose Barracuda camp.

The San Jose Sharks now have 49 players (29 forwards, 15 defensemen, 5 goalies) at camp. You can find the full roster here.

Guryev, who’s still coming back from shoulder surgery, was a 2021 Sharks’ fifth-round pick. He didn’t play in the Rookie Faceoff or in the preseason, though he has been practicing in camp.

Russell and Pulli were signed by the San Jose Sharks as free agents.

Vanroboys, Vincent, and Hache were signed by the Barracuda.

Keane, who’s logged over 248 pro games between the NHL, AHL, and KHL, is in San Jose on a tryout.

The San Jose Sharks will have Saturday day off and return to practice on Sunday with two practice groups.