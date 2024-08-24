SJHN Daily: Couture & Benning Injury Updates, Sharks Extend Askarov, Walman Victim of Hockey Culture?

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier did more than trade for Yaroslav Askarov yesterday.

He also gave updates about Logan Couture and Matt Benning’s injuries…and more than trading for Askarov, he also signed him:

Grier emphasized that Couture is doing well, working out in San Jose, but he’s still not skating. Originally, Couture was supposed to start skating in July. Grier did not rule out Couture for the beginning of training camp.

Grier said that Benning is on track to be ready for training camp after hip surgery last year

Askarov’s entry-level contract expires after the 2024-25 season — the San Jose Sharks got ahead of that by inking him to a two-year extension.

After acquiring Askarov from #Smashville, #SJSharks signed him to 2 year $2M Cap Hit extension: 25-26: $1.7M Salary & $200K Signing Bonus

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Keegan and I are big fans of the Askarov trade…

Here are four reasons why the trade makes sense for the San Jose Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

Here’s how the Nashville Predators and Barry Trotz saw trading Askarov.

Genuinely don’t understand the people who have an issue with Trotz admitting this He wants a team of Roman Josi’s and Juuse Saros’ who are team-first guys who don’t want to be in the spotlight. Askarov sometimes did some things that made it about him and not the team https://t.co/uxlK7dIijF — Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) August 23, 2024

Sportsnet, the Athletic, and ESPN like this trade for the San Jose Sharks.

What about Nolan Burke, also acquired by the Sharks in the Askarov trade?

Askarov, Jake Walman among the victims of hockey’s conservative culture.

