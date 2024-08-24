Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Couture & Benning Injury Updates, Sharks Extend Askarov, Walman Victim of Hockey Culture?

Published

13 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier did more than trade for Yaroslav Askarov yesterday.

He also gave updates about Logan Couture and Matt Benning’s injuries…and more than trading for Askarov, he also signed him:

  • Grier emphasized that Couture is doing well, working out in San Jose, but he’s still not skating. Originally, Couture was supposed to start skating in July. Grier did not rule out Couture for the beginning of training camp.
  • Grier said that Benning is on track to be ready for training camp after hip surgery last year
  • Askarov’s entry-level contract expires after the 2024-25 season — the San Jose Sharks got ahead of that by inking him to a two-year extension.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Keegan and I are big fans of the Askarov trade…

Here are four reasons why the trade makes sense for the San Jose Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

Here’s how the Nashville Predators and Barry Trotz saw trading Askarov.

Sportsnet, the Athletic, and ESPN like this trade for the San Jose Sharks.

What about Nolan Burke, also acquired by the Sharks in the Askarov trade?

Askarov, Jake Walman among the victims of hockey’s conservative culture.

Around the NHL…

Egypt women’s team using LATAM Cup as “great way to connect” with homeland.

AHL to mandate cut-resistant neckwear for all players, officials.

Bracing for more Pittsburgh Penguins‘ moves.

Former Detroit Red Wings masseur Sergei Mnatsakanov, who also suffered terribly from the Vladimir Konstantinov accident, dies at 71.

Jordan Binnington loves the St. Louis Blues’ adding Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

Inside Blues’ offer sheets for Broberg, Holloway.

Related Topics:
4 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SJShorky

Read the article at Detroit Hockey Now. Dudes wrong. SJ has long been a place where characters are celebrated. Hertl and his between the leg shot, Burns, Jumbo, even Kane individuality was accepted until his behavior got erratic. Askarov and Walman are going to be fan favorites and the team will lean into it as long as they’re producing on the ice and are good teammates.

6
Reply
Zeke

That whole article was a bizarre take. If there are grains of truth in it, I’d be pretty sure they are just grains and nothing more. You don’t trade away genuine talent because they get too excited when they win.

As one of the few skeptical of the Askarov trade, I consider his “antics” no worse than neutral and probably a positive. No one is criticizing Pekka Rinne for his emotions — yet I have fond memories of him using his goalie stick to beat up a goal post …

0
Reply
Diggdat Puck

Couture not skating doesn’t sound good. I so hope this isn’t a career ending injury for him.

2
Reply
Fin Coe

The linked piece for Nolan Burke just talks about what NSH received, is there another article that talks more about what we’re getting with him?

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta