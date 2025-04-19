What’s Sharks’ Off-Season Direction? We React to Grier’s Exit Interview

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Mike Grier knows that the San Jose Sharks have to be better next year.

We discuss Grier’s end-of-season availability, and the direction of the Sharks this off-season (3:12).

If the San Jose Sharks get the No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery, could they trade it? Grier revealed on Friday that he got massive offers for the 2024 first-overall that became Macklin Celebrini. We also made up huge offers from the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes last year…would you have taken them?

What’s next for the Sharks’ free agents? (36:18) We discuss why Alexandar Georgiev didn’t work, besides the obvious, and what free agent goalies could make sense to pair with Yaroslav Askarov? Keegan had a good one.

What do we think about the Nikolai Kovalenko situation? (57:00)

What do we think of Grier being in no hurry to name a captain for the San Jose Sharks?

Does moving Will Smith back to center preclude the Sharks from signing a center in free agency? Sheng doesn’t think so. (1:15:08)

Speaking of, did Grier take the Sharks out of the Mitch Marner sweepstakes by saying that he’s not excited to offer seven or eight-year contracts to a free agent? (1:20:30)

