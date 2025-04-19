San Jose Barracuda
What’s Sharks’ Off-Season Direction? We React to Grier’s Exit Interview
Mike Grier knows that the San Jose Sharks have to be better next year.
We discuss Grier’s end-of-season availability, and the direction of the Sharks this off-season (3:12).
If the San Jose Sharks get the No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery, could they trade it? Grier revealed on Friday that he got massive offers for the 2024 first-overall that became Macklin Celebrini. We also made up huge offers from the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes last year…would you have taken them?
What’s next for the Sharks’ free agents? (36:18) We discuss why Alexandar Georgiev didn’t work, besides the obvious, and what free agent goalies could make sense to pair with Yaroslav Askarov? Keegan had a good one.
What do we think about the Nikolai Kovalenko situation? (57:00)
What do we think of Grier being in no hurry to name a captain for the San Jose Sharks?
Does moving Will Smith back to center preclude the Sharks from signing a center in free agency? Sheng doesn’t think so. (1:15:08)
Speaking of, did Grier take the Sharks out of the Mitch Marner sweepstakes by saying that he’s not excited to offer seven or eight-year contracts to a free agent? (1:20:30)
Grier needs to go….
Sheesh
No he doesn’t.
Can we please get rid of this obviously racist piece of shit?
Wow! I agree!
BTW, ellipses are only 3 dots.
Brilliant.🤣
I don’t get the fanamosity towards Gregor, I thought he looked sharp and would love to have a great coach put his arm around him and nurture him into a bottom 6 heat seeking missile on the forecheck.
patron saint of lost causes…
like isn’t that basically what he is now? Like all he is… problem is if the goal was increased in size so it was 10’x10’ and goalie was pulled up from midge, Gregor would still miss or hit the post/crossbar!
it is less fanamosity and more fanfatigue, we kept hoping he could figure out how to put puck in the net! I thought to myself fitting that his last shot of the season (maybe with Sharks)clanged off the post.
I don’t care about him scoring I want us to be a 4 line team and have him come out and fly around 100 mph and hit everything that moves and creat some energy and get the fans buzzing for when the top line comes back out. I would pick him for a playoff series over Guch or Bordeleau because those guys don’t have a role in a playoff series but Gregor could thrive in a 4th line role in the playoffs.
The running joke is that Gregor’s ridiculously allergic to putting the puck in the net. Other teams have acquired him and thought maybe they could help him, but it never seems to materialize into a useful player that impacts the game. I’d think the fanimosity for Gregor is probably because his failures to bury plays are really glaring, even to the casual viewer.
I love what Grier has done so far, and really impressed with how he’s handled the rebuild so far. Looking forward to seeing what players he adds to the team over the summer.
He’s more big picture than I imagined a GM would be under these circumstances. Sure there are small things to complain about but with a wider view they’re all done to further the rebuild. Goal is to win the cup, not worry about people’s feelings about specific players. I would say for the people who get really attached to specific players you better pick Celly, Smith, Askarov… that might be it? I think anyone else could be available, barring NTCs, to get back better pieces.
Grier does seem to be seeking an identity and he’s giving a lot of guys a chance to step up and grab a spot. If they don’t do it, the team is gonna move on. Some names we have been surprised about, and that includes Zetterlund and some guys we liked
Blackwood was incredible for Colorado in Game 1. Making saves too, not just getting hit thanks to good positioning. Belfour-esque.
Imagine if we trade away 2 Stanley cup winning goalies in 3 years lol
While acquiring their own… 😉
Sheng & Keegan the Lindros hype was the biggest off my lifetime as well. Ricci was integral to the Avs first cup win. They played him on Forsebergs wing I believe in big playoff games and he was the net front guy on the #1PP. Lindros was plenty healthy for a long time and terrorized the NHL while winning a hart trophy. Some of the greatest playoff games I remember were Lindros and the legion of doom against the Devils.
also, please don’t take offense but listening at 1.25 is the cheat code I didn’t know I needed.😜
i think Reech was the centerpiece of that trade, people forget that he was a Peterborough Pete legend and multiple 100 point scorer with the Pete’s
dude, not even close. Forseberg was easily the center piece. He was considered the next great European player. Ice in his veins the way he won world juniors in the shootout and loved to play physical. My absolute favorite non sharks player ever.
Grier getting the Stars 1 is starting to look a lot better if the Avs put the hurt on em 3 more times
And…they can’t pay Granny and we can…
Nice to see Ceci have a pretty good game even though they lost too. He was raked over the coals by the media/fans out of Edmonton and made some nice plays