Keep or Trade Granlund? Zetterlund’s Emergence, Will Smith & More Through 11 Games

Welcome to a new, pre-Timothy Liljegren episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Sheng and Keegan share their impressions of the San Jose Sharks’ first 11 games…recorded before the Liljegren trade.

But before we break down the Sharks’ 2-7-2 start?

What’s the latest on Macklin Celebrini’s injury? (3:18)

What’s Sheng hearing from scouts about the San Jose Barracuda as a playoff contender? (6:24)

Also, Sheng thanks all of you who contributed recently to his travel fund. Keep San Jose Hockey Now at San Jose Sharks‘ road games! (19:45)

What are our thoughts about these Sharks through 11 games? (24:48)

First, the forwards!

Mikael Granlund (25:30)

Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund

Fabian Zetterlund (42:39)

Danil Gushchin (48:55)

Alex Wennberg

Will Smith (1:01:31)

Ethan Cardwell (1:12:15)

Klim Kostin

Nico Sturm

Carl Grundstrom

Next, San Jose Sharks defensemen (including the just-traded Matt Benning!)

Jake Walman (1:26:16)

Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro (1:32:16)

Jan Rutta

Jack Thompson (1:35:54)

Matt Benning

Henry Thrun

Finally, the goalies! (1:43:41)

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.