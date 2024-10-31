San Jose Barracuda
Keep or Trade Granlund? Zetterlund’s Emergence, Will Smith & More Through 11 Games
Welcome to a new, pre-Timothy Liljegren episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!
Sheng and Keegan share their impressions of the San Jose Sharks’ first 11 games…recorded before the Liljegren trade.
But before we break down the Sharks’ 2-7-2 start?
What’s the latest on Macklin Celebrini’s injury? (3:18)
What’s Sheng hearing from scouts about the San Jose Barracuda as a playoff contender? (6:24)
Also, Sheng thanks all of you who contributed recently to his travel fund. Keep San Jose Hockey Now at San Jose Sharks‘ road games! (19:45)
What are our thoughts about these Sharks through 11 games? (24:48)
First, the forwards!
Mikael Granlund (25:30)
Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund
Fabian Zetterlund (42:39)
Danil Gushchin (48:55)
Alex Wennberg
Will Smith (1:01:31)
Ethan Cardwell (1:12:15)
Klim Kostin
Nico Sturm
Carl Grundstrom
Next, San Jose Sharks defensemen (including the just-traded Matt Benning!)
Jake Walman (1:26:16)
Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro (1:32:16)
Jan Rutta
Jack Thompson (1:35:54)
Matt Benning
Henry Thrun
Finally, the goalies! (1:43:41)
We do not trade Granlund. Couture is likely not coming back; need that veteran presence, not any more prospects. It will be a step back if we trade Granlund. We’ve taken enough of those.
Mike Grier has prioritized acquisition of prospects who are NHL ready or very close (Zetterlund, Mukh, Askarov, to name a few). If Granlund continues to have a strong season, he could net a 1st round pick or a similar quality prospect, which could be an important piece when the sharks are actually good. Additionally, celebrini is clearly a leader already, even though he’s only 18. If he’s back in the lineup, you get a top 6 center with high motor and probably the best work ethic on the team to replace what granlund is currently bringing. The alternative is probably… Read more »
I get where you’re coming from but Grier has also said that there needs to be a mix of vets, mid-agers and the prospects. You can’t replicate what Granlund provides; what Granlund did in the Utah OT game speaks volumes to that. By pure force of will, he tracked down the puck to set up the Sharks for the ultimate win. Whether it’s three years or five years, I think it’s a good investment. He has an edge and a determination about him that can’t be replaced with more prospects.
Just a heads up there are some weird issues with the edit or upload, lots of strange cuts and repeat soundbites!