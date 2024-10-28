Preview/Lines #10: How Are Sharks’ Leaders Leading? Granlund Knows Jazz Star

SALT LAKE CITY — How is the San Jose Sharks’ leadership group handling their 0-7-2 start?

“Our words got to be put to action a little bit. [Words] can only go so far. It’s going to take more than just guys speaking up,” Mario Ferraro said. “Now, we really got to put it out there on the ice. Everybody, individually is trying to be a little bit better so we can collectively come together and win a hockey game.”

The longest-tenured San Jose Sharks’ alternate captain also issued almost a guarantee that the team would win their first game on Monday night against Utah Hockey Club.

Statement of belief or guarantee, Mario Ferraro certainly put himself out on the line: “We don’t care what the outside world is thinking. We know what they’re thinking. We’re going to go and win a hockey game [in Utah].”

“They’re trying to be vocal. They’re trying to lead by their effort, like Granny, one of our hardest-working guys in practice, in games. Barclay Goodrow is leading with a voice. Luke Kunin is trying to spark our team,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “These guys are trying to find their way individually in their own games, but they’re all trying to lead, and it can be difficult at times.”

Of course, for the San Jose Sharks to play themselves out of this spiral, everybody’s got to pull on the same rope.

“It’s important to not get down in the dumps right now. Everyone has to try and come in every day with a good attitude. Keep trying to chip away,” Mackenzie Blackwood said. “Obviously, it’s a shitty, tough situation right now. But everyone’s going about it the right way.”

“Today is a new day. What happened in the past, can’t do anything about it. We can only look forward and get better,” Fabian Zetterlund said. “And best part about this sport is a new game [today], and our mindset is for [today]’s game and preparing and everything for that. So we’re gonna be 100, 120 percent ready for that.”

San Jose Sharks (0-7-2)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start the San Jose Sharks’ first game in Utah.

Here are San Jose Hockey Now’s projected lines, based on Ryan Warsofsky’s morning availability:

Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli

Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund

Goodrow-Kunin-Grundstrom

G. Smith-Sturm-Kostin

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Rutta

Thrun-Benning

Blackwood

Warsofsky confirmed the top-six and that Luke Kunin will slide in at center for Will Smith (development day).

Otherwise, the bottom-six is educated guesswork. However, because Ty Dellandrea is out with an upper-body injury, we do know that Givani Smith and Klim Kostin are back in the line-up.

Warsofsky did confirm the defensive pairings, with Matt Benning coming in for Jack Thompson.

Other notes: Both Mikael Granlund and Henry Thrun said the ice seemed pretty good at Delta Center.

Also, Granlund is playing in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen’s building.

“It’s really, really cool. Before Lauri, there’s been only one NBA player [Hanno Möttölä] from Finland. It’s a big thing for the Finnish basketball. The whole country is rooting for him”

Granlund knows Markkanen: “Finland is a small country. (laughs) He’s been watching some of our games when we’ve been in the same town, and I’ve never been able to catch his game yet. But hopefully, one of these days.”

Utah Hockey Club (4-4-1)

Lines have been constantly changing for #UtahHC Per Coach Tourigny, this is how the team will look tonight against San Jose. Keller, Cooley, Guenther

Maccelli, Hayton, Schmaltz

Kerfoot, Bjugstad, Crouse

McBain, Stenlund, O’Brien Sergachev & Kesselring

Cole & Lamoureux… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 28, 2024

Tourigny has a great quote when asked about #UtahHC perhaps underestimating #TheFutureIsTeal: "We don't have enough money in the bank account to do that. We need to take care of our own business and make sure we're ready to rock." Utah has lost 5 of their last 6 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 28, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Hockey Club is 6 PM PT at Delta Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.