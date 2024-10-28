San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #10: How Are Sharks’ Leaders Leading? Granlund Knows Jazz Star
SALT LAKE CITY — How is the San Jose Sharks’ leadership group handling their 0-7-2 start?
“Our words got to be put to action a little bit. [Words] can only go so far. It’s going to take more than just guys speaking up,” Mario Ferraro said. “Now, we really got to put it out there on the ice. Everybody, individually is trying to be a little bit better so we can collectively come together and win a hockey game.”
The longest-tenured San Jose Sharks’ alternate captain also issued almost a guarantee that the team would win their first game on Monday night against Utah Hockey Club.
Statement of belief or guarantee, Mario Ferraro certainly put himself out on the line: “We don’t care what the outside world is thinking. We know what they’re thinking. We’re going to go and win a hockey game [in Utah].”
“They’re trying to be vocal. They’re trying to lead by their effort, like Granny, one of our hardest-working guys in practice, in games. Barclay Goodrow is leading with a voice. Luke Kunin is trying to spark our team,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “These guys are trying to find their way individually in their own games, but they’re all trying to lead, and it can be difficult at times.”
Of course, for the San Jose Sharks to play themselves out of this spiral, everybody’s got to pull on the same rope.
“It’s important to not get down in the dumps right now. Everyone has to try and come in every day with a good attitude. Keep trying to chip away,” Mackenzie Blackwood said. “Obviously, it’s a shitty, tough situation right now. But everyone’s going about it the right way.”
“Today is a new day. What happened in the past, can’t do anything about it. We can only look forward and get better,” Fabian Zetterlund said. “And best part about this sport is a new game [today], and our mindset is for [today]’s game and preparing and everything for that. So we’re gonna be 100, 120 percent ready for that.”
San Jose Sharks (0-7-2)
Mackenzie Blackwood will start the San Jose Sharks’ first game in Utah.
Here are San Jose Hockey Now’s projected lines, based on Ryan Warsofsky’s morning availability:
Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli
Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Goodrow-Kunin-Grundstrom
G. Smith-Sturm-Kostin
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Benning
Blackwood
Warsofsky confirmed the top-six and that Luke Kunin will slide in at center for Will Smith (development day).
Otherwise, the bottom-six is educated guesswork. However, because Ty Dellandrea is out with an upper-body injury, we do know that Givani Smith and Klim Kostin are back in the line-up.
Warsofsky did confirm the defensive pairings, with Matt Benning coming in for Jack Thompson.
Other notes: Both Mikael Granlund and Henry Thrun said the ice seemed pretty good at Delta Center.
Also, Granlund is playing in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen’s building.
“It’s really, really cool. Before Lauri, there’s been only one NBA player [Hanno Möttölä] from Finland. It’s a big thing for the Finnish basketball. The whole country is rooting for him”
Granlund knows Markkanen: “Finland is a small country. (laughs) He’s been watching some of our games when we’ve been in the same town, and I’ve never been able to catch his game yet. But hopefully, one of these days.”
Utah Hockey Club (4-4-1)
Lines have been constantly changing for #UtahHC
Per Coach Tourigny, this is how the team will look tonight against San Jose.
Keller, Cooley, Guenther
Maccelli, Hayton, Schmaltz
Kerfoot, Bjugstad, Crouse
McBain, Stenlund, O’Brien
Sergachev & Kesselring
Cole & Lamoureux…
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 28, 2024
Tourigny has a great quote when asked about #UtahHC perhaps underestimating #TheFutureIsTeal: "We don't have enough money in the bank account to do that. We need to take care of our own business and make sure we're ready to rock."
Utah has lost 5 of their last 6
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 28, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Utah Hockey Club is 6 PM PT at Delta Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Boo to Smith and Thompson being out for what looks like our best chance to snap the L streak, but here’s hoping that the current Yotes blueline is worse than ours, as their F lines are certainly in better shape. I’d really love to see us go a game without a picked off pass in our own zone, and/or without relying on shot-passing the puck up the middle, too hot to handle but touched enough to not be icing. Dump and chase only works with a team forecheck, and I’m not seeing that enough from our Ds to justify them… Read more »
For those bashing the coaching and effort etc… listen to JD’s podcast on Locked On Sharks today. He goes over the numbers. Math doesn’t lie. This team is better overall and just not finishing.
That 3rd line has about as much finish as a college 4th line. the coach obviously knows more than some dude on SJHN, but is keeping Smith on 3rd line, and with Kunin and Goodrow, just trying to build defensive responsibility? Seems like an odd place for him. He’s not a 2C at this point in his career but for a team looking for scoring wouldn’t a 2L/RW be better for the team from a scoring perspective? Again, I’m sure he’s there for a reason but still seems odd. Also: is it personnel, or does our PK coach just blow?… Read more »
It’s weird, the PK started out on fire then they started taking a ton of penalties and it just seemed to wear out. Need to get back back to whatever they did the first 3-5 games when they were perfect. I don’t think it’s personnel. Lot’s of veteran PKers with a history of success. Maybe just overtaxed? Hard to say about Smith. I think they just want him to take his lumps as a center so maybe he’s ready to take the next step next season? Could be simply trying to balance the lines in an attempt to improve overall… Read more »
It’s been a tale of two season with the PK for sure, and the defensive structure in general. It was clear what Warsofsky wants his players to do through the first three games. But even with all the turnover and soundbites about leaving the past in the past, last year looms. Not getting that first win out of the way opening night was a bit of a turning point, I think, and to a lesser extent taking Dallas to a shootout and then losing there, too. Since then, the Sharks have clearly gotten away from a game plan that was… Read more »
Shiiiiittt… Hadn’t looked at the lines yet. This is not great. 🙁 I never wanted to see Kunin at center again. Time for some guys to break out and get their first goals of the season if they expect to have any hope of winning tonight. I’m sure there’s a reason but sitting Smith for this one is pretty rough. Not to mention Thompson. I guess he scored too much? ;P
Ditto. Wouldn’t Goodrow be a better option at C for that line? Odd to me that he’s played exclusively wing so far when part of the upside to acquiring him was that he can play down the middle.
Had the same thought about goody. Maybe it’s a speed thing? Kunin is faster I think. Bummer Dellandreas hurt because I thoughts he’s done pretty well in the middle when he’s played there.
Haha. I couldn’t agree more. That bottom-6 is ROUGH
And, of course, if they win they’ll run it back.
It’s an above average bottom 6 with Weinberg as 3C but the Celly & Dellandrea injuries have everyone over leveraged.
This is a lineup that screams “if you can’t beat’em, beat’em up!” Literally going down fighting!
I’m starting to think a 5-10 game stint in the AHL is the right next step for Smith, given the increased frequency of his “development” days. If he was scoring at a point per game clip, he certainly wouldn’t be sitting out as often. Which means his play is dictating whether he plays or not, at least to some extent. And while workout days are valuable, he ultimately needs to play games to get up to speed. The Sharks know Smith best, and ultimately I trust that they have a good plan for him that will work. The case I see… Read more »
Was more positive on Graf’s last season work than you are. Still, likely for the best that he’s in the AHL getting big minutes and playing against less than NHL competition as he figures out his game. As for the Sharks and Smith, its all abut his growth. I have no idea how he learns, so I can’t say if he’d be better off in the AHL or NHL. On a slightly different front, I thought, and still think, it’d be helpful for Warsofsky to spend perhaps 6-8 games this season as McCarthy’s assistant on the ‘Cuda bench. Warsofsky is… Read more »
Wario has enough on his plate. No way would it ever happen that the NHL coach would be on the AHL bench for a few games. Coach gets to know them plenty during camp and the season thru call ups. Waste of time IMO. Most won’t be in the NHL next season.
Good idea, getting Smith in some Cuda games when they’re playing at home. That should (hopefully) get him a lot more time with the puck on his stick, and (HOPEFULLY) get some confidence back.
I was at the Cuda/Silver Knights game on Friday. Graff was really aggressive – he looked good. Cardwell and Bystedt looked really good too.
Pretty awesome that Grier was able to sign Graf in the first place. Hope he’s strong enough for the NHL game after his off season. He looked like a 12 year old without his pads in the locker room shots at the end of last season.
He looked like an ironing board in a jersey, I was worried he’d get crushed last year. He looks much stronger now. It’s easier to see how good his skating is now, when guys are playing a perimeter game they literally have to stand upright to see over guys so they can track the puck. No power from that stance. I didn’t realize how good his edges and first step were until watching the Cuda this year.
Down 4-1. If anyone would have told me they would lose their first 10 this year, I never would have thought it possible. I realize it is a rebuild, but this is historically sad.
What difference an hour makes. ;P
Mario Messier.
Never have I been so happy to be wrong.