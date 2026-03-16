San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Missing Wennberg’s Poise
OTTAWA — Here’s another area where the San Jose Sharks missed Alex Wennberg.
“You make a mistake, you try to correct it immediately, and then, you just compound it,” Collin Graf said, after the Sharks lost 7-4 at the Ottawa Senators.
Graf (51) was referring to this Tyler Kleven (43) goal, which gave the Senators a 4-3 lead.
The initial mistake was Graf’s turnover, forced by Warren Foegele (37). The compounding mistake was the defensive coverage, in a 3-on-3: In the end, Vincent Desharnais (5) and Shakir Mukhamadullin (85) covered Foegele, Graf was closing on Fabian Zetterlund (20), and nobody had Kleven. Desharnais had signaled Graf to cover the backdoor.
Tyler Kleven gives Ottawa the lead moments after Zetterlund tied it!! #GoSensGo
Zetterlund with the slick feed as he and Foegele have two points each. https://t.co/0ygPp1B9gi pic.twitter.com/uZYmGtFL8C
— Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) March 15, 2026
The San Jose Sharks — all NHL players, really — know this simple concept for winning hockey games. But the young Sharks are still working on their execution, at a high pace, of this concept. That’s what the better teams do more consistently than San Jose.
Wennberg, of course, wouldn’t have necessarily stopped this Kleven goal by himself. But the 31-year-old veteran — a surprise first scratch of the season on Sunday, after suffering an upper-body injury at the Montreal Canadiens yesterday — plays perhaps the most patient and calmest game on the Sharks. He’s someone that head coach Ryan Warsofsky has called “an eraser” defensively.
Hockey, the cliché goes, is a game of mistakes. It’s how you react to those mistakes, that often determines if you win or lose.
This is where the veteran Wennberg excels.
This isn’t pinning tonight’s loss on Graf, by the way. There’s plenty of blame to go around when you surrender seven goals. And this isn’t to say that San Jose would’ve won tonight with Wennberg.
But a Wennberg-like poise, on both sides of the puck, was clearly missing for the Sharks in a sloppy defeat.
Collin Graf
Laurent Brossoit
Brossoit, on his first NHL game since 2024:
Bittersweet, but during it, it was pretty surreal, it’s been a long time coming, and more grateful and appreciate being out there than I ever have.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on the absence of Wennberg:
I thought [Philipp Kurashev] did a good job stepping in there, but let’s be honest, Wenny is one of our best players. So anytime you lose one of your best players, you suffer a little bit.
Warsofsky, on what the San Jose Sharks can be better at against the Oilers on Tuedsay:
Breaking out pucks.
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I think our goaltending was the downfall. I’d be curious to see the numbers, but it didn’t seem like a stupid amount of grade-a chances were just handed to the opposition. A bunch of grade-b and c chances went in. I think the Sharks weren’t good, but they were better than their opponent. Ottawa was bad, and flat for alot of the game. We scored enough to win, and limited grade-a scoring chances enough to win. League average goaltending would of won that game for the Sharks. P.s. For example, the first video linked in this article shows Brossoit being… Read more »
No Ned, no win. Simple mathematics.
Sharks have been a pretty healthy team this season. But at this moment, not so much. Part of the team’s success has been staying pretty healthy. This isn’t a team with much room for error and the sorts of injuries that could derail this team just haven’t happened. Ned will be back vs EDM and carry the load beyond that. Hard to imagine Chernyshov returns soon (though he’s played just 16 NHL games) and who knows when its comes to Wennberg. 4 Sharks have played every game and 3 more have missed just 1. Eklund missed 4. The lone ‘every… Read more »
Standings in the West, spots 4-12 (games over NHL .500)
ANA +10
VGS +9
UTA, EDM +7
SEA, SJS +5
LAK +3
NSH +1
WPG even
Hottest team in the West, Dallas with 19pts in their last 10. Next up? StL (!!!) with 15 in their last 10. Strange things are part of the equation!!
Lastly, the Pacific leading Ducks, at +10, would have the 11th best record in the Eastern Conference